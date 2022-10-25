Veronika Rajek showed off her curves. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek set pulses racing by posing in a skimpy string bikini as she alerted fans to an upcoming podcast appearance.

The Slovenian beauty is a huge hit on social media with her mix of revealing pics and fun videos for fans.

She regularly poses in daring outfits and glamorous gowns, which showcase her fantastic physique.

And that was definitely the case with this latest snap, which saw her post to her Instagram Stories in a barely-there crocheted two-piece.

The hot pic was taken for the Pillow Talk podcast with Ryan Pownall, who described Veronika as “all-natural” and a “good friend of the show.”

Beneath the post, Veronika wrote “see u soon” and added three love heart emojis.

Veronika posed for the picture with one finger raised to her mouth.

Her racy outfit showcased her curves, with her tasseled top boasting a deep, open neckline and a skimpy, string skirt clinging tightly to her hips.

She accessorized with colorful bracelets, a necklace, and a silver ring, while her long, luxurious hair was swept up on top before tumbling down across her shoulders.

Veronika chose a mysterious, exotic setting for the snap, with the background showing luscious green foliage, palm trees, and a thatched hut, suggesting she was enjoying some tropical location.

Her talk on the podcast, which covers sex and relationships and likes to keep things a little bit racy, was sure to raise the temperature too.

Veronika Rajek works to keep in shape

Veronika boasts on her Instagram profile that her stunning look is entirely natural with “no plastic.”

And she lets her 2.4million followers know how she achieves her sensational results with updates on her exercise routine.

The model recently posted a picture of herself post-workout in a tight crop top and shorts.

The snap was taken in the changing rooms of her gym, and text on the pic informed fans that she had enjoyed her “morning cardio.”

Veronika’s outfit was perfectly set off against her tanned skin and showcased her incredible abs. She wore white sneakers and headphones as she snapped a selfie in the mirror.

Veronika Rajek’s diet tips

It’s clear, too, that Veronika doesn’t need to skimp on food to stay in sizzling shape.

Monsters and Critics told recently how she revealed she liked to start the day with a big breakfast.

In a fun video, Veronika sat in front of a huge plate of food in a tight crop top and shorts.

Veronika lifted the plate to reveal a large omelet and fries, bringing a huge grin.