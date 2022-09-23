Veronika Rajek stuns in a bikini with her sweetheart

Veronika Rajek and a girlfriend are in hot neon bikinis on the beach as they show their fit physiques. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek doubled the enjoyment of her fans in a recent Instagram Story, posting with a girlfriend in bright bikinis on the beach.

Alongside her friend and under blue skies, Veronika kneeled on a white band beach wearing oversized sunglasses.

The ladies posed on colorful beach towels, which were placed on the sandy beach.

She and her friend rocked wet hair, with Veronika’s down and to the side and her friend’s in a ponytail.

Veronika rocked a hot pink bikini as she pouted her lips and grabbed her pink-frame sunglasses.

The two sported matching manicures in a pinkish-red shade.

Veronika Rajek and her friend soak up sun in bikinis at beach

She wrote in white text over the picture, “With my smartieheart,” and a heart emoji.

Veronika’s fit friend rocked a multi-colored bikini top that featured all the colors of the rainbow. She paired the top with hot pink bottoms and wore a long gold necklace and a matching bracelet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

She tagged Be Ocean Bikinis, which describes itself as a slow fashion brand headquartered in Mexico.

Veronika’s taut tummy and toned obliques were visible as the Slovakian stunner revealed that she works out regularly. She wore a red bracelet, silver ring, and a Star of David for accessories.

Veronika Rajek works out five times a week

Fitness is important to the swimsuit model, who has revealed she works out five times a week. In fact, Veronika attributes her teenage sweat sessions to the curves she enjoys today.

Veronika told Jam Press, via The Sun UK, “I worked out so much at teenage years that I developed muscles which make my breasts a nice shape.”

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

The beauty queen often shares workout tips and programs for her 1.4 million Instagram followers. She has an entire section of her Instagram page dedicated to her workouts throughout the year.

In a notable post, Veronika listed all of the tasty snacks that she enjoyed, including noodles, chips, Nutella, and chocolate. The genetically blessed model could eat those guilty pleasures because of her strict adherence to a workout routine.

The Instagram Story by Veronika revealed, “Its not about how much you eat, its about how much you move.”

The picture also featured a cartwheel emoji and the reminder, “Move your body.”

While genetics certainly aren’t hurting Veronika, it seems that her commitment to remaining fit is also helping her figure.