All-natural Slovakian stunner Veronika Rajek has been enjoying some time in the sun and has the swimsuits to soak all the rays up.

The blonde bombshell shared some clips as she enjoyed some time on a yacht earlier this month, but she isn’t done sharing swimsuit pics yet.

Veronika is still promoting Fashion Nova as a brand ambassador and took to her Instagram Stories to share a temporary but stunning photo of herself in a skimpy monokini.

The swimwear featured solid black fabric with blue all around the hems and “Nova” in blue font across the front of the tiny top.

The top and bottom of the monokini were connected by a slender strand of fabric that stretched across her abs, highlighting her toned obliques.

As always, Veronika was stunning in the picture as she raised her brows and gave a small smile to the camera.

Veronika Rajek highlights abs and most important meal of the day

Going to the gym and staying in shape is essential for a model like Veronika, and she frequently shares posts from the gym with her followers online.

Recently, Veronika showed off her incredibly toned abs while highlighting the most important meal of the day: Breakfast.

The model appeared to be filling up on protein as she shared a plate with what looked like a large omelet and some grilled sides.

Her outfit of choice included a cutout sports bra and some cinched bottoms, but her cheese-grater abs really stole the show. In true Veronika fashion, she made a heart with her hands to the camera and gave a giant grin as she recorded.

Veronika Rajek all smiles in plunging bikini top

Veronika frequently tells her fans that she “was born to live in a bikini,” and it’s clear that the model loves spending time in warm weather and in her most stylish swimwear.

Earlier this year, she shared a wide grin from a trip to Cancun. She smiled brightly and stunned in a plunging, floral bikini top, her toned abs just peeking into the photo.

Her long blonde locks flowed behind her, and she added a seashell necklace to the look, highlighting the fact that she was in a warm environment.

Fortunately, Veronika doesn’t seem to be stuck in the cold often, as she frequently finds new swimsuits to wear and new places to visit.