Veronika Rajek sizzles in skimpy bikini for point of view

Veronika Rajek got skimpy in a green bikini for vacation mood. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek was back to showing off her best assets as she reshared some choice snaps to her Instagram Story section.

The 25-year-old blonde model, who was born in Slovakia, reminded her fans of a particular ensemble she had originally shared via a regular post a couple of weeks ago.

Seen with her hair twirled up into a perfect top bun, Veronika showed off her flawless features and some smoky eyes as she sat while clad in a skimpy, lime-green two-piece.

Propping herself up on a plush bedspread, the social media star put her flat tummy and toned upper legs on display, tilting one hand toward her cheek to add in some posing pizazz.

“POV: Back under Mexican sun,” she captioned the snapshot.

Veronika’s swimsuit decision for the pic kept her sensitive areas concealed only just barely, her scanty top tying behind her neck and mid-back with thin strings and two tiny triangles of green material covering her bust area.

Stringy ties also wrapped around the side of her slender hips and waistline.

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

While the model appears to continue to be enjoying her time in the sun, Veronika has commented in the past that she might be “too beautiful.”

Veronika Rajek complains about being ‘too beautiful’

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Veronika claimed that her Instagram account had been taken down due to her good looks being too much for the populace to handle.

“I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me,” she explained about the social media disappearance.

“I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful. I don’t make any adjustments, shaping, or filters. I use a skin-smoothing tool, but I think that’s normal,” she quipped.

Regardless of whether or not she thinks her beauty has done her more harm than good in the past, Veronika hasn’t seemed to let the negativity bring her down as she remains a staple online.

Veronika Rajek poses in a stunning string bikini

Back in June, Veronika gave it her all per usual as she posed in another choice two-piece.

Glowing while rocking a Nova brand bikini, Veronika stunned as always as she leaned against a towering marble horse statue for some photoshoot time.

Trying to take an upbeat tact to the day, the model captioned her post with, “Have a positive 💚💚💚 Day” while showing off just about every angle of her slim physique.