Veronika Rajek may be getting a lot of press for her Tom Brady love these days, and she has certainly capitalized on the newfound attention.

Although Veronika’s favorite player won’t be playing in the Super Bowl, that hasn’t quelled her excitement at all.

In fact, the European beauty seemed prepared for the big game, taking to her social media today with a question.

The beautiful model showed her sports knowledge as she asked in her caption about the potential Lombardi trophy winner.

Veronika struck a few poses from the comforts of a luminous apartment, rocking a Fashion Nova ensemble in red and black.

The stunning face tagged the influencer-favorite brand, also represented by Alexa Collins and Cindy Prado.

Veronika Rajek stuns in Fashion Nova ensemble

The first image showed Veronika posing against a windowsill overlooking a cityscape. The light poured in from the apartment window, adding an extra glow to Veronika’s face. Her blonde tresses were parted to the side and full of volume with curled ends cascading past her shoulders.

Subsequent shots featured Veronika striking poses around the home while working her angles.

Veronika’s face was caked to perfection with smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks, and a glossy lip.

For accessories, Veronika rocked statement football earrings and a religious pendant around her neck.

Veronika wore the Endless Love Mesh Corset Top in Red. She made her Valentine’s Day-themed top look trendy and casual, which has a retail price of $49.99.

Veronika rocked the Fashion Nova Catch My Drift Easy Waist Cargo Jeans in Red, retailing for $34.99.

Veronika’s caption read, “Super Bowl weekend 🏈 in one of my fav @Fashionnova outfit Who do you think will hold Lombardi trophy? #superbowl2023#eagles #chiefs #nfl #sport.”

With Veronika’s Fashion Nova campaign, it seems the brand has turned up the advertising just in time for the Super Bowl. Fashion Nova has a unique marketing model, allowing the company to pay influencers directly without using traditional advertising.

As for Veronika, it appears that her marketing model involves causing a stir.

Veronika Rajek declares herself a Tom Brady superfan

Veronika has become known as a Tom Brady superfan since attending a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in December. The model wrote a passionate caption about the newly-single quarterback after she saw him in person and appeared enamored.

However, Veronika didn’t appreciate media outlets comparing her to Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady’s ex-wife.

She wrote in a recent caption, “Everyone is always compared to others,but no one knows real you, just you do. Void the noise and trust yourself.”

According to the NY Post, Veronika’s post was a cryptic message to Gisele comparisons.