Veronika Rajek sizzles in busty cutout bra

Veronika Rajek is stunning in a bra and shorts for her workout. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian model and social media influencer Veronika Rajek is stunning in her latest gym selfie.

The all-natural model shared a snap on her Instagram Stories with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, noting that she was getting her daily workout.

For her workout, Veronika wore a layered sports bra featuring a large busty cutout and several straps for support.

She matched the sports bra with some tiny pale shorts and white tennis shoes, keeping her long hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Her quick selfie shows off her incredibly toned abs and legs as well as her maintained tan.

The text, “Workout,” was accompanied by a word art dumbbell, and below that, text read, “Everyday for every body.”

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

This is one of many workouts that Veronika has shared with her followers, as the model is often getting her exercise in either at home or at the gym.

Veronika Rajek pumps iron in skimpy busty bikini

Last week, Veronika updated her Instagram Stories with a new workout picture and a link to her website.

Veronika wore a revealing blue and yellow bikini top and some hot pink bikini bottoms in the shot.

She held on to some small dumbbells, again showing how important working out is.

The results of her workouts are apparent as she has defined abs and obliques, staying in perfect model form.

Although she doesn’t always share her workouts with her fans, she often shares her latest swimsuit snaps and occasionally shares important messages with her followers.

Veronika Rajek in plunging bikini shares respectful message

Earlier this year, Veronika shared some pictures of her in a rainbow crochet bikini top and matching bottoms to share an important message.

The model was clearly beach-ready as she stood outside, backed by palm trees and a beautiful body of water.

However, she used the post to talk about what people should do: “Spread love, respect & vibes.”

She added that people should try to respect others, not judge them, and try to understand other people’s opinions.

She promoted the idea of people seeking similarities with others and not looking for differences so that people can see the good in others and help each other through hard times.

Veronika ended with the thought, “We cannot save the whole world, but we can improve our surroundings.”

After the stunning shots of her swimsuit, she added a hidden text within the posts as well, which read, “Before you judge someone else, try to keep in mind that you’re probably a piece of s**t, too.”