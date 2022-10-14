Veronika Rajek wished followers a Happy Friday with trip to the gym and a selfie when she finished her workout. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek showed gratitude for Friday with an old-fashioned sweat session and a selfie afterward.

The Slovakian beauty posted on her Instagram Stories, where she has been known to share workout tips and bikini photos.

The latest post was no exception as she declared her workout complete.

She shared the content with her two million followers, many of whom were likely pleased with the new picture.

Veronika kept it simple for her latest share as she cracked a smile after she broke a sweat.

The curvy beauty queen sported bronzed skin, likely the result of several weeks in Mexico, which she also documented.

Veronika Rajek enjoys Friday in spandex after workout

She wore a sports bra in a gorgeous pink color. Veronika paired the sports bra with black spandex high-waisted shorts.

Her toned figure and abs were visible, with lines showing her shredded obliques.

She also sported a backpack with straps placed over her shoulders.

Veronika held her phone with one hand to take the photo and let the other fall by her side.

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

She wore soft makeup with a pink lip tint, eyebrow gel, and rosy cheeks. Her blonde tresses were in a side part, with her straight locks falling down her back.

The beauty queen also wore a dainty gold necklace.

She added brightly-colored text that read, “Happy Friday.” She also added in a cursive text that said, “workout complete.”

Veronika Rajek’s Mexican adventures

Veronika’s Instagram photos have featured Miami-based photos for quite a while. She has posed at the beach and in nightclubs in the spicy Florida city.

However, she jetted to Cancun with a friend, and she didn’t miss a beat as she enjoyed the same activities in the Mexican resort town. Recent pictures have seen the model on a boat, on the beach, and wearing a bikini.

Last week, Veronika was a lady in red as she posed on a yacht with a pal.

She took a couple of selfies and let someone else record her for the sunset cruise on the ocean.

Veronika shared photos of the gorgeous view and even a stunning sunset picture. She also said she felt like she was in her natural habitat in the south-of-the-border shots.

Her caption read, “in my natural habitat (red dress &no filters needed) and we have nice pic with & Susi 🇲🇽🌶 🛳 @theyachtvibes experience.”