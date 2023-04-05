Veronika Rajek caught the world’s attention yesterday, looking drop-dead gorgeous in a revealing black ensemble while highlighting her catwalk skills.

The 27-year-old Slovakian supermodel is certainly no stranger to showing off her enviable body on social media, but this time she let her home take center stage (or at least she tried!).

Veronika gave her 4.5 million followers an inside look at her lavish ocean-side mansion, and needless to say, she looked darn good for the super-brief tour.

Dressed in a pair of black high-rise pants and a structured crop top by Fashion Nova, she opened the front door and strutted through her home to reveal a spectacular ocean view at the other end.

Veronika completed the fashion-forward look with black lace-up stilettos and a dainty Star of David necklace. Oh, and of course, her blonde locks were on point, too!

She captioned the share with a bit of wisdom, “Let’s enjoy our precious time & have a courage opening new doors. @Fashionnova.”

Need more of Veronika rocking Fashion Nova garments? Coming right up!

Veronika Rajek dazzled in a green outfit to promote Fashion Nova

Looking at Veronika’s Instagram Page, it’s clear that she’s a devoted ambassador for Fashion Nova, a trendy apparel brand committed to bringing the latest fashion trends at affordable prices.

Photos of her modeling their clothes are all over her page, but she truly outdid herself with the most recent post.

Veronika sported a chic green set that featured shiny low-rise pants and a matching bustier top with oversized pearl straps.

The beautiful social media influencer frequently models Fashion Nova’s daring ensembles, and to be honest, their partnership is one of the best things to happen to social media.

Of course, she tagged the clothing company in the caption, adding, “Have a blessed week 💚.”

Veronika Rajek brought sexy back in a revealing yellow swimsuit

Fashion Nova has done it again! Veronika shone brighter than the sun in a bold yellow swimsuit by the brand, accentuating both her curves and her bronze complexion.

The blonde bombshell practiced her walk and struck several perfect poses, giving her followers a full-body look.

The trendy one-piece had a halterneck top with a cut-out midsection that all came together in the back.

Between her miles-long legs, chiseled abs, and toned derriere, it’s virtually impossible to say what part of her looked best in the bathing suit.

“Message is clear : I’m bringin’ sexy back 😉,” she wrote.

Now, it’s pretty obvious that Veronika spends her fair share of time in the gym, and she’s shared a few of her favorite exercises for anyone looking to level up.

According to the model, she typically works out for one hour and thirty minutes and always includes “running, squats, and abs.”

Regarding her diet, she claims to not really have one, saying, “I only eat like five or six foods all year long,” adding, “I only eat like greek salads, tomato soup, grapes with Nutella and strawberries, spaghetti and some Slovak food.”