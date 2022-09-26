Veronika Rajek shows curves in skimpy floral bikini

Veronika poses for the camera in a floral bikini during her Cancun getaway. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek, the famous Slovakian fashion model, is photographed in a beautiful floral bikini, showcasing her stunning hourglass figure.

The 26-year model was enjoying her time in Cancun at a luxury waterfront villa. The shot was taken by the vacation home rental company, Villa Patron Cancun, which was posted and uploaded over the weekend.

Veronika was wearing a gorgeous multi-colored bikini, which perfectly complimented her curves.

The top of the bikini consisted of two small spaghetti straps, and the front was detailed with a pink O ring clasp, which held the bikini together.

The bottoms were just as flattering as the suit was placed right above her hips, giving the bikini a high-waisted look.

She accessorized her beachy fit with pink circular earrings, a dainty silver necklace, and a shell choker to complete the sun-kissed look. Her hair flowed naturally, brushing up against her bronzed cheeks as she delicately smiled at the camera.

Veronika Rajek lets her fans and followers know ‘life is hard for beautiful people’

With 1.5 million Instagram followers, Veronika sure has quite the following on social media, and with a large number of fans and followers like that, one might assume the model has a huge impact and influence over them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the model suggests differently. Veronika has experienced a lot of hatred over the years, especially when it comes to her aesthetics. Her Instagram account is constantly being deactivated and deleted due to accusations of being ‘too pretty, and that she must be ‘fake.’

Veronika tells the New York Post, “I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

Veronika doesn’t hold back from speaking her mind about the accusations and social media abuse. However, this time she sends a simple message to all her fans and followers.

The model further expresses that, “If you feel beautiful the way you are, then you are beautiful,” she told Jam Press via the New York Post. “If you take care of yourself, you can be beautiful too.”

The model continues to do things her way

Despite all the backlash on Instagram, Veronika continues to actively post pictures of herself and her travel. Most of the shots captured are her modeling in a bikini or posing in mostly eye-catching outfits.

It comes as no surprise that Veronika likes to keep up with the current trends and seasonal activities that occur year-round. Recently she even posed with a glitzy football in her hand.

She expresses to her millions of followers that she’s ready for the football season as she smiles with the ball.

Once again, Veronika looks absolutely gorgeous as she casually stands with the football with seemingly no worries in sight.