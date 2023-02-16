Veronika Rajek did what she does best as the beauty queen unveiled a bright-red lip as she prepared for her daily workout.

The European model has never been shy about making headlines with declarations of love for Tom Brady or claiming she was too beautiful.

It seems that Veronika lives by the adage, “There is no such thing as bad press.”

Another reason for Veronika’s popularity is her killer figure.

The Slovakian stunner has worked hard to maintain her shape, regularly posting social media images from the gym.

Veronika’s latest post was no exception, as the Fashion Nova face struck a pose before the gym, sharing a selfie with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

Veronika Rajek opts for bold lip before a gym session

Veronika’s Instagram Story share was delightful as the social media sensation got glammed up for a sweat session. The Miss Slovakia beauty wore a nude sports bra and matching shorts as she struck a pose in front of a luxurious bed.

She held her hair in one hand and her phone in the other, capturing her reflection and looking fabulous.

Veronika Rajek rocked a bright-red lip before a workout and blessed fans with a selfie. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

The model’s blonde locks were in a stylish ponytail, pulling her hair away from her face and revealing her makeup.

The Tom Brady lover sported a full face of makeup, including a bright-red lip and shimmery eye shadow.

And speaking of Tom, Veronika has shown a passion for the newly single and newly-retired athlete.

Veronika Rajek loves Tom Brady

In December, Veronika watched Tom and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a game. She was taken by the quarterback, to the least.

After the game, Veronika wrote a passionate caption about the athlete, singing his praises and gushing over the sports star.

Veronika wrote, “I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️‍🔥 @tombrady thank you for an amazing show.”

Veronika’s post earned her a Tom Brady superfan title, something she wore with pride.

When Veronika isn’t lusting over Tom, you might find her promoting brands like fast fashion giant Fashion Nova.

Veronika Rajek is Fashion Nova face

Veronika joined the ranks of Alexa Collins and Cindy Prado as ambassadors for Fashion Nova.

Fashion Nova was one of the first brands to forgo traditional advertising in favor of an influencer-based model.

For a recent social media promotion, Veronika rocked the Fashion Nova Jasmine Mesh Crop Top in Aqua, retailing for $23.99.

She paired the top with Fashion Nova Hold Me Close High Rise Straight Leg Jeans in Light Blue Wash, retailing for $27.99.

Her caption read, “Now it’s what matters, so focus thoroughly ✨🏈 #ootd @FashionNova.”

Time will tell what Veronika does next.