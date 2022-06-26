Veronika Rajek runs around buns out in a G-string

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Instagram sensation Veronika Rajek is giddily running around in a skimpy thong as she continues to thrill her 1 million+ followers.

The former Miss Slovakia participant, now enjoying a successful social media career, switched it up between barely-there underwear and a glam glitter look in a recent share, posting to shout out the Fashion Nova brand she fronts and likely getting paid handsomely to share the footage.

Veronika Rajek all cheek in thong and crop top

The video, shared last week, showed the Austria-based star filmed running around hardwood floors and from a hallway area – she was headed into a room where she shut the door before reappearing all dolled up in a sparkly matching set.

Showing off her toned rear and legs, the blonde went light-hearted with an “aaaaaah” vibe as she hurried into the room while in a G-string and striped crop top.

Fans likely weren’t expecting her to emerge quite as glammed-up. The second look was club-ready as Veronika modeled loose sparkly pants, a plunging matching crop top, plus a flared-sleeve bolero forming a three-piece set.

“@Fashionnova,” a caption read.

Veronika dedicates the bulk of her shout-outs to Fashion Nova. She also announces her ambassador status with the fast fashion brand in her bio. Fashion Nova has, much like rival brand Pretty Little Thing, muscled up with major celebrities and minor influencers to continue spreading its name across social media – leading the way are rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, with promo also including singer Christina Milian, reality star Draya Michele, plus model Sierra Skye.

Veronika Rajek putting hard work into her backside

Veronika tends not to share workout footage, but she’s confirmed that she puts effort into her glutes. In May, the star posed in skimpy tan underwear while flaunting her rear, writing: “Slow and steady equals grow and baddie. Working out my cheeks became an obsession for me. A few years back, I was not used to it, but now I love every minute of it. 1,2 or 3 ?”

Veronika is also dabbling in collabs. In April, she posed in tight gym wear to announce another brand deal, telling fans: “Let me introduce to you my first activewear in a collaboration with @bladylegging . I was tired of boring sport pieces , without nice shape and colors so get ready for my special collection. More from the line coming soon.”

For more from Veronika, give her Instagram a follow.