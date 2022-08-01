Veronika Rajek pulls down shorts without visible underwear

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Bombshell Veronika Rajek proves she doesn’t need a bikini to make a headline.

The 2022 Miami Swim Week face and social media star has been flaunting her figure in swimwear and right from the runway of late, but she was back in the gym on Monday, this as she reminded fans how she stays in shape.

Posting a story for her 1.3 million Instagram followers, Veronika upped the ante by pulling down her shorts as she flaunted her insane abs – she also seemed to have ditched the underwear for a spicy finish.

The photo showed the Slovakian taking a mid-workout break while backed by cardio machines and a weights bench.

Snapping herself in front of a mirror, the blonde sizzled in a cut-out white sports bra that highlighted her cleavage, pairing the skimpy top with a pale blue pair of gym shorts – here, Veronika used one hand to gently lower them.

Showing off her super-toned legs and tiny waist while in practical sneakers, the Fashion Nova ambassador wrote: “It was nice to meet you again gym.”

Veronika Rajek takes a gym selfie. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Meanwhile, Veronika’s Instagram has been documenting her late July appearances at Miami Swim Week, plus continued shout-outs to the Fashion Nova brand she fronts. Also name-dropping the kingpin of affordable fashion are model Hannah Palmer, singer Christina Milian, and the label’s main faces: rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Veronika Rajek works hard on her ‘cheeks’

Veronika occasionally mentions her workouts on Instagram, doing so earlier this year. Posting in flesh-colored underwear back in May, the Austria-based star sizzled from a balcony, telling her followers: “Slow and steady equals grow and baddie. Working out my cheeks became an obsession for me. A few years back, I was not used to it, but now I love every minute of it. 1,2 or 3 ? 🤪”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The star has even launched a clothing collab in the sports realm.

Veronika Rajek launches activewear clothing collab

Delighting fans in April and proving she can seize a good business opportunity, Rajek posed in a tight spandex look to announce her collab, writing:

“Let me introduce to you my first activewear in a collaboration with @bladylegging . I was tired of boring sport pieces , without nice shape and colors so get ready for my special collection. More from the line coming soon.”

Veronika began modeling in 2014 and proudly announces her 5’11” height in her Instagram bio.