Veronika Rajek pulls down pants without underwear

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek makes Instagram sweat as she poses by a ladder and reveals plenty of skin.

The Slovakian model and social media star was big-time repping the Fashion Nova brand she fronts at the start of last week, posting for her 1.3 million followers and in a pink lingerie look that didn’t hold back.

Going blonde bombshell and affording a Pamela Anderson vibe via curled hair and a plump pout, Veronika flaunted her famous curves in a low-cut and semi-sheer lace bralette in pink, also throwing in sporty accents via an elasticated black bust band with the Fashion Nova logo.

Going commando down below, the Austria-based beauty rolled down her pink pants while just about staying safe – she ditched the briefs here for an extra spicy finish.

Veronika Rajek teases fans with more hot shots

Sending fans a slight smile and a knowing gaze, then yanking her pants down further with a swipe, Veronika wrote: “@Fashionnova.”

Veronika has been sending fans love and laughter. Posing in a stringy bikini and all-green look earlier this year, the stunner told fans: “May your troubles be less and your blessings be more & nothing but happiness come through your door 🍀 Everything green is good money,veggie and Ve.”

It’s worth bearing in mind that Rajek can make pretty statement headlines and she’s complained about being too attractive and that women target and bully her online because of her good looks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Veronika Rajek is a proud Fashion Nova ambassador

Veronika has joined the army of influencers now regularly shouting out clothing label Fashion Nova. The brand’s main faces are A-Listers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. However, well and lesser-known stars, including Christina Milian and Kara Del Toro, also influence for the affordable apparel company.

Rajek has also been sharing a little about herself on Instagram as she continues to delight her fanbase with figure-flaunting shots and endless style displays.

“Tell me what your personal trait is that you are most proud of and the one that you dislike about you ? 🤔 Mine proud one is that I’m truthful and I dislike it as well about me 😂🤟🏼 #rebel #comment,” she wrote back in February.

The 5’11” star also keeps tabs on major celebrity faces. She follows Israeli actress Gal Gadot, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, singer Lady Gaga, plus Friends alum Jennifer Aniston. For more, give Veronika’s Instagram a follow.