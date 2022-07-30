Veronika Rajek offers rear view in spicy swimsuit

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek might have packed on the swimsuit action over Miami Swim Week this month, but she’s nowhere near done.

The former Miss Slovakia contestant and social media star filled her Instagram stories with hot shots this weekend – one, in particular, was driving fans to her OnlyFans page.

Posting for her 1.3 million followers, the Austria-based star showcased her peachy rear while in a stringy swimsuit, also confirming she was in a spicy mood as she added in three chili pepper emojis.

Posing back to the camera, the bombshell highlighted her backside and slim back in a striped swimsuit in white and red, going backless bar white criss-cross strings and opting for a racy thong finish.

Placing both hands to a wall and with one touching the edge of a doorway as she posed indoors, Veronika hid her face but not her body, standing with her legs a little apart – damp hair upped the ante even more.

“MORE HERE,” a caption read, with a link taking fans to Rajek’s OnlyFans.

OnlyFans seems to be the place to go for models and celebrities looking to earn a little (or a lot) of top-up cash. Actress Bella Thorne netted $1 million in 24 hours from her 2020 join, with other famous faces on OnlyFans including rapper Cardi B and model Amber Rose.

Also on the platform are models Hannah Palmer and Demi Rose.

Veronika Rajek says life’s harder because of her good looks

Veronika made 2021 headlines for speaking out and saying that being so attractive is actually a downer in her life. “I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful,” she said, per NY Post.

The Fashion Nova ambassador added: “I get more abuse from women as they are jealous and they think I want their boyfriend … Only women can hurt other women so strongly,” also confirming that she doesn’t alter her photos – no filters, just tools that “smooth” her skin.

Veronika Rajek has surgeon deny any enhancements

Addressing whether or not she’s had plastic surgery, Veronika went all the way. The star flew out to Dubai to have a surgeon verify she’s never been under the knife, continuing:

“People question the naturality of my breasts so I went to a doctor … to prove that they’re real, with no enhancements, objects or scars. My doctor was really surprised as she thought I’d had surgery too and said I had the most beautiful natural breasts.”