Veronika Rajek needs opinions in plunging undies

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek needs opinions as she flaunts her killer figure in a new lingerie look.

The Slovakian bombshell and Instagram star is fresh from skimpy action on her Instagram this weekend, this as she delights her 1.3 million followers with new photos and keeps it minimal on the material.

Veronika Rajek asks for opinions in figure-flaunting lingerie

Posting on Sunday and amid headlines she’s been making for vacationing in Miami, Veronika sizzled in a plunging and tiny black lingerie set.

Smoldering as she perched herself on a crushed velvet couch in green, the 2016 Miss Slovakia runner-up sizzled in a low-cut black bra, one she paired with high-cut and double-banded matching briefs.

Drawing attention to her cleavage via chain detailing, the Austria-based star posed with parted lips and her hair all bombshell-like, affording an Anna-Nicole Smith finish as she knocked the camera dead.

A swipe right showed the star in an even more-revealing shot – here, Veronika place one finger to her lip for a real tease.

Taking to her caption and shouting out the fashion brand she fronts, Rajek asked: “Black lingerie yes or no?” She added three black heart emoji, plus a “@Fashionnova.” Meanwhile, hashtags confirmed she’s still in Miami, FL, where weekend action has brought a yacht outing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Veronika is a Fashion Nova ambassador. She joins major and minor faces fronting the kingpin of affordable apparel – A-Listers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B lead the way, with micro-influencers including bombshell Abby Dowse and model Kara Del Toro. Veronika gained over 17,000 likes in just two hours. Fans did, however, appear to have missed the caption, possibly suggesting that the visuals were a little too distracting.

Veronika Rajek likely earning big bucks with Fashion Nova

Rajek doesn’t seem to need to #ad her posts. When the bio introduces the partner status, Instagram seems willing to turn a blind eye to the required promotional disclaimers. As to what Veronika might be earning, experts at Vox have thoughts.

“It depends on the influencer, and their follower numbers. A micro-influencer, which is someone that has 10,000 to 50,000 followers, is actually pretty valuable. They used to only pick up a couple hundred bucks, but today, they get a minimum of a few thousands dollars a post,” they state, adding:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!”

Veronika confirms her “face” and “body” are “natural” in her bio.