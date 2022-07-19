Veronika Rajek needs opinions in bikini during boat breakfast

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek needs opinions on which of her bikini looks are best as she flaunts her figure and enjoys a boat-set breakfast.

The Slovakian model and Instagram star spent the weekend strutting her stuff on the runway at Miami Swim Week. However, shortly before the catwalk moments, she updated her 1.3 million Instagram followers in itty-bitty bikinis.

Posting shortly before the weekend, the blonde shared photos of herself out on the water in Miami, opening while kneeling from a yacht and modeling a plunging black bikini.

Showing off her curves and tiny waist, Veronika posed amid chic black cushions as she soaked up the sun, then drove fans to swipe where there was more swimwear action.

The second photo showed the 2016 Miss Slovakia runner-up amid white leather couch seating and smiling as she hung out in front of a table with a fresh fruit platter and a breakfast yogurt parfait.

Flaunting her long legs and ample assets, Veronika switched to a skimpy citrus-print bikini in white, yellow, and green, writing: “First or second? Leave a comment.” She also tagged The Yacht Vibes.

The post was quickly followed by an ocean dip one where Rajek posed chest-deep in water and with wet hair while highlighting her model figure in a girly cream bikini with ruffle details.

Veronika Rajek overcomes fears in bikini snap

Revealing a little about herself, the social media sensation wrote:

“I need to tell u a big secret 😄 I am starting to be super aquatic (less feared of water depths) 😂

🧿What was your last fear and you did it ? 😁 Ok I still can not swim in dark-deep waters, but shallow and deeper clear water is for me a huge step forward that I managed to attain.”

Veronika has since upped her swimwear game for Playa Sol Swim while marching the runway at Miami Swim Week. This year, the event attracted major brands, including Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo, plus singer Jessie James Decker‘s Kittenish Swim line.

Veronika Rajek gets in on brand collabs

Veronika has risen faster than most Instagram models. With just north of 1 million followers, the star is already retailing her own merch, this via a sportswear collab with BLADY leggings.

“Let me introduce to you my first activewear in a collaboration with @bladylegging . I was tired of boring sport pieces , without nice shape and colors so get ready for my special collection. More from the line coming soon,” she wrote earlier this year.