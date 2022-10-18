Miss Slovakia finalist Veronika Rajek shows off her gorgeous body while eating a big breakfast. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek is a Slovakian model, social media influencer, and former beauty pageant contestant known for her outrageously good looks, so if she says breakfast is essential, it must be!

The 26-year-old has walked the runway for top fashion brands and is clearly not afraid to strut her stuff all over social media either.

Veronika appeared yesterday in a sizzling post showing off her sculpted body in a skintight sports bra and white stretchy pants.

Beyond her chiseled abs, the blonde bombshell caught attention with her minimal makeup and natural-looking hair.

Veronika showed everyone the best way to begin a day as she appeared ready to dig into a large breakfast plate, complete with an omelet and home fries.

The word “Monday” written on the story showed the model was celebrating the start of a new week.

The post, shared by @athletesandinfluencers, bore the simple caption “Veronika Rajek ❤️.”

Veronika Rajek twists and turns to show off figure in barely-there bikini

The 2016 Miss Slovakia contestant isn’t at all shy about showing off her gorgeous body, but somehow she still manages to shock fans with her revealing posts.

However, Veronika openly shared that her unbelievably beautiful looks sometimes come at a harsh cost.

As she said in an interview with Jam Press, “It is said that beautiful people have it easier, but I have it worse because people make my life difficult because I am beautiful. I’m so hot people think I’m a freak.”

Nevertheless, she took to Instagram a few weeks ago, sharing a cute video of herself twisting and turning in a barely-there, bright orange bikini.

The Slovakian showstopper put her modeling skills to work as she highlighted the skinny ties holding the swimsuit together.

Veronika appropriately captioned the hotter-than-the-sun post, “I was born to live in bikini 🧡😘.”

Veronika Rajek brings the 80s back in an ultra high-leg swimsuit

Veronika took the word ‘sexy’ to a whole other dimension – or rather, decade – in a recent Instagram Post showing her in a black one-piece swimsuit that channeled 80s fashion with a high-cut bottom.

The suit also featured a low front to expose her amble bust and an even lower back.

Sure, she wasn’t born until 1996, but this superstar looked the part with a new haircut, including shag bangs by @claudiamendoza213, and light makeup.

Veronika completed the flashback fit with an understated necklace, but that’s probably not the first thing most people noticed!