Veronika Rajek isn’t letting internet trolls stop her from showing off amazing body

Veronika Rajek wears a tiny miniskirt in response to online haters. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek doesn’t care what online trolls say about her outfits. She was seen smiling ear to ear, proving that she wouldn’t let rude comments get the best of her.

She was seen in a lobby, taking a mirror selfie with her friend, Adel Sadovskiy.

Posing next to her “redhead beauty,” she stunned in her tiny red denim miniskirt that showed off the model’s long legs. She paired the skirt with a white printed crop top. She added bright red strappy heels with thin chains around the strap to match the red denim.

The blonde pulled her hair over to one side to create a deep side part. Veronika kept her makeup simple by opting out of eyeshadow and wearing nude lipstick.

To accessorize her chic outfit, she wore adorable heart-shaped earrings and a few small rings.

Adel kept it simple and wore a black mesh shirt with a black bra underneath. She paired it with ripped blue jeans and a pair of white strappy heels.

Veronika Rajek took a mirror selfie with her friend. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek will not back down against online trolls

Veronika Rajek has gotten a lot of heat surrounding her online presence. She is known to post more revealing photos, which either gain her fans or critics who aren’t thrilled with the look. However, regardless of the trolling on social media, she is not backing down.

She told Nude PR, via the New York Post, that she believes that her body is “considered a danger on social media” and objected to the fact that she was being trolled because people didn’t like her sharing revealing photos.

She explained to Nude PR that she didn’t believe she did anything wrong.

She told the public relations firm, “These days, you see a lot of overweight or even obese women online, talking about body positivity, but when a beautiful, tall woman wants to be positive in her own skin, people want to attack me and call me privileged.”

Veronika Rajek stuns as a Fashion Nova ambassador

The blonde bombshell will still look fabulous no matter what trolls throw at her. She was seen modeling outfits brought to her courtesy of the fast fashion brand Fashion Nova.

Veronika was seen on the couch and turned on the television to see herself. She was on the television screen wearing her hair in a side part while rocking a champaign-colored crop top with a halter neck.

The model changed the channel and saw herself with her hair up, modeling a feathered pink tube top with denim jeans, looking as unbothered as ever.

She switches the channel once more to see herself wearing a pink denim romper with a wide v-neck. The reel switched to Veronika on the couch, ultimately turning off the television and concluding the advertisement.