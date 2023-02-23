Veronika Rajek stormed to the top of the internet celebrity world after declaring her love for NFL player Tom Brady and filling her social media pages with aesthetically pleasing swimwear and outfit shots.

The model, who boasts 3.9 million Instagram followers, was in a fun mood as she shared a selfie looking exceptionally beautiful in what appeared to be warmer temperatures.

She showed off her natural curves in a hot pink string bikini top as she posed for a selfie. Her blonde hair was thrown behind her shoulder in a quintessential Victoria’s Secret bedhead style.

Her makeup looked fresh and natural, with long lashes and light pink lipstick, and she smiled with a flirty look as she had some fun taking pictures of herself.

She delivered tropical vacation vibes as she put a red rose in her hair, though she was going for a more dramatic look, writing on top of the photo, “I’m ready for my first soap opera [waving hand emoji].”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Slovakian model now lives in Mexico, so it’s not surprising she might see herself appearing in a dramatic Spanish soap opera in the future. Of course, she now has a red rose in her hair, so she’s already halfway there.

Veronika Rajek showed off her sultry side in a hot pink bikini. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek went viral after sharing her love for Tom Brady

The blonde bombshell went viral in December after she professed her love for Tom Brady, wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football jersey with his number on it.

She shared several photos of herself at the game, where she posed at the stadium, looking like she was having a great time.

In her caption, she professed her love for the quarterback, who recently got divorced from former Victoria’s Secret model Gisele Bundchen.

She wrote, “I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️‍🔥 @tombrady thank you for an amazing show 🏈🔥 #GOATFOREVER #12 ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

She’s now known as Tom Brady’s biggest admirer and has used her 15 minutes of fame to get her name and image out there as much as possible.

She may be trying to get her foot in the door at Sports Illustrated as she told The U.S. Sun that her biggest dream is to appear in their magazine.

Veronika Rajek is a Fashion Nova ambassador

While that dream may one day be achieved, Veronika models bikinis on Instagram at the moment and frequently endorses various brands.

She’s currently a Fashion Nova ambassador and wore an outfit from the clothing retailer to watch the Super Bowl this year.

Veronika watched as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 and made sure to wear an eye-catching bright red outfit for the party.

She wore oversized red cargo pants with a black thong showing underneath and a matching red corset top that flattered her curves and showed off her bronzed glow.

Though she didn’t mention the exact items she was wearing, a very similar pair of pants are the Cargo Chic Pants in Red which are currently marked down in the 75% off sale and now cost just $12.48.

Fashion Nova has thousands of clothing items to get your hands on if you’re feeling inspired by any of Veronika’s many outfits from the brand.