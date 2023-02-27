Veronika Rajek appeared to be basking in warm temperatures during the frigid cold February winter and looked so bronzed and glowing that the heat radiating from the photo could easily burst the thermometer.

The model looked impressive in a yellow and lime green string bikini that featured a huge cut-out on the chest and stripes of both colors.

She accessorized with her usual Star of David necklace, and a french manicure which was noticeable while she stared at the camera confidently, clearly happy with her selfie.

The blonde bombshell wore almost no makeup but she did appear to have a lovely layer of mascara with curled eyelashes and light pink lipstick.

It looked as if Veronika was in a straw hut and ready to take on the waves as she gave off total beach vibes, though it’s unclear exactly where she was.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the past, she has had several vacations in Mexico, including Cancun and Playa Ancha, so perhaps she was there once again.

Veronika stared at the camera with an intense gaze and looked entirely confident in herself and her surroundings.

Veronika Rajek sported a lime green bikini from Fashion Nova. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

The model shared a full view of the bikini in an Instagram post last June, showing off her incredibly fit figure in the process.

She wore the lime green bikini in front of a giant white statue as she had some fun and played around with posing.

She captioned the fun shot, “@Fashionnova •Have a positive 💚💚💚 Day. #monday #mondaymotivation.”

Veronika Rajek was wearing a lime green bikini from fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova

The bikini was from Fashion Nova, an online fast-fashion clothing retailer that is incredibly popular with influencers around the world.

The brand is currently holding a massive sale in which everything on the site is a whopping %70 off, and denim is available to buy one and get one free.

The brand drops new fashions every day, and the most recent has a bit of a 70s vibe. A pink, white, and red crop top featuring a collar tied in the middle called the Satisfy Me Blouse Top goes for $29.99.

A similar look is the Gigi Printed Maxi dress which retails for $19.99.

Veronika has worn Fashion Nova several times in the past

Of course, she shares more than just bikini shots, though those do come often. Veronika recently shared a picture of herself from January in another Fashion Nova moment.

She looked as if she was learning a few tricks with a skateboard wearing a gunmetal gray activewear set. The set featured simple leggings and a matching top that had cut-outs.

It was a sportier vibe than what followers are used to, but she pulled it off perfectly.

Keep an eye on Veronica as she shares more bikini inspiration for the upcoming summer.