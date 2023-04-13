Veronika Rajek is a red vixen in her most recent post, though she appears to be a big fan of the high-energy, sexy color as it has appeared on her social media profile several times.

Her latest look shows her toned and tanned in a fire engine red jumpsuit that featured wide-leg cargo pants on the bottom and a low-cut tank top with spaghetti straps. The outfit also featured a red belt with a silver clasp in the middle that added to the slightly sporty vibe of the ensemble.

She paired the look with brown sandals and sipped on a drink from a tall, white to-go cup though it’s unclear what the beverage was.

Her blonde hair looked healthy and voluminous as it cascaded down her shoulders and was in a trending middle part, while her makeup was spring-inspired with light eyeshadow and light pink lipgloss.

She posted a carousel of similar poses, though she changed her facial expression and had to ask followers in the caption which one they preferred. She wrote, “Smile,cute or sexy? ❤️.” She told followers that her outfit was from fast fashion giant Fashion Nova.

In her posts, Veronika has made great use of the resort she’s staying at for her recent content, showing off a variety of outfits from the brand, of which she is an ambassador.

Veronika is currently enjoying a break at the Villa Sha in Cancun, Mexico, where she showed off her incredible house that is set right on the beach.

Veronika Rajek is a brand ambassador for fast fashion giant Fashion Nova

In a previous post promoting Fashion Nova, Veronika wore a bright green look featuring silky wide-leg trousers and a matching cropped corset top with large pearls as straps.

She posted several poses and captioned the shots, “Have a blessed week 💚.”

Veronika is known as a Tom Brady superfan

As a Tom Brady superfan, Veronika is big on red ensembles, with many of them supporting her favorite former NFL player.

In January, she wore a matching red lace bra and underwear with bright red lipstick that emphasized her stunning facial features.

She carried a bear wearing Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform to show her support for the newly divorced football player.