Veronika Rajek is braless with opinions needed

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek is stunning in a new look, and she wants opinions.

The 2016 Miss Slovakia runner-up is enjoying an uptick in popularity as her social media sensation status takes off, and her 1.3 million Instagram followers now have new content to gush over.

Earlier this week, Veronika shared new photos.

The blonde shouted out her ambassador status with the fast fashion brand Fashion Nova. Posing indoors, Veronika sizzled as she revealed her toned abs and curves, going super girly in pink and even weaving the color into a hashtag in her caption.

In her opening image, Veronika was all smiles by white shutter doors. She showed off her figure in a pink pair of cycling shorts, adding a stringy-knotted cardigan to complete the braless look.

Veronika added a discreet pendant necklace and wore her new bangs all blow-dried. A swipe right showed the stunner pouting and posing in the same ensemble.

In the caption, the 2022 Miami Swim Week face wrote, “How cute am I in this @Fashionnova set? #pinkypink.”

Veronika dedicates many of her posts to Fashion Nova. The fashion brand’s main faces are rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, but FN still relies on micro-influencers to spread its name across social media. Veronika frequently poses in swimsuits, underwear, and other clothing from Fashion Nova as part of her commitment to the brand.

Veronika Rajek won’t be dragged down

Veronika has made headlines for denying plastic surgery and revealing that she has it tough as a result of being so attractive.

In February, the star took to Instagram with a statement, writing, “In the past I felt terrible so many times just because somebody tried to drag me down . I promised myself, that no one ever will make me feel the same way again. I will never give ammo to shoot me down. I will always will feel like a Queen of the Wonderland / my body.”

She added, “If someone says that visual look is not important, that is a lie. Not lying to us but to thyself.”

Veronika Rajek popular at Miami Swim Week

Last month, Veronika graced the runway at Miami Swim Week, an event also attended by model Kara Del Toro.

She posted photos from the catwalk on her Instagram, tagging the brands she walked for.

The annual event this year attracted labels including Oh Polly, Pretty Little Thing, and Kittenish Swim.