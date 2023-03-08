Veronika Rajek posed for a mirror selfie and showed off her incredibly lithe figure as she was bathed in natural sunlight.

The star sported a nude string bikini that featured brown bottoms with a mauve-colored top that had thicker straps and a low-cut neckline.

She held up her phone to cover her face, but her blonde hair was seen hanging down her shoulders from the side as she put one leg in front and jutted out her hip for a more flattering angle.

Judging from her social media, the blonde bombshell looks as if she lives her entire life in a bikini, so it’s no surprise she would throw one on for a quick selfie in the mirror.

Her Instagram aesthetic is mostly big brown eyes, swimwear, and oceans.

Of course, Tom Brady’s biggest fan has racked up 4.1 million followers and that number won’t be slowing down anytime soon if she sticks to what she does best.

Veronika Rajek wore a bikini for a recent mirror selfie. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek is a Fashion Nova ambassador

Veronika is a Fashion Nova ambassador and a majority of the outfits and bikinis she shows off on her feed are from the fast fashion giant.

In a recent video clip, Veronika donned a bright orange one-piece swimsuit. She looked at the camera with an intense stare as she showed off the Fashion Nova swimwear that also featured a collared neck and high waist.

Her blonde hair was styled in romantic waves and she had a full face of makeup, including a mauve-colored, very gloss lipstick and long eyelashes.

The background was an absolute dream during the cold winter months, as there was a blue sky, palm trees, and clear blue water.

She captioned the video, “The boy is a … Orange is the new red. 💋😉@Fashionnova.”

Veronika is a fan of the orange swimsuits on Fashion Nova

Veronika is a big fan of orange swimsuits from Fashion Nova as she was previously seen in an orange string bikini from the brand as well.

At the beginning of January, she wore a neon orange string bikini top with matching orange high-waisted pants and looked as if she might just do a workout.

Her gold tan was absolutely glowing against the color of her ensemble and she wore majorly glam makeup that was obvious from the close-up shot.

She appeared to be wearing the Drinks On Yachts 2 Piece Bikini in orange, which now costs $17.49 due to the 30 – 80% off sitewide sale currently going on.

Keep an eye on Veronika’s Instagram for more Fashion Nova outfit inspiration.