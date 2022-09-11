Veronika Rajek is all balls in plunging top

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek is looking fierce as she ups her ball game in a new social media share.

The 2016 Miss Slovakia runner-up continues to turn heads as she delights her 1.3 million followers, and a new snap also showed off her figure this weekend.

Veronika posted in a low-cut top as she highlighted her model physique while posing to shout out Fashion Nova.

The blonde was snapped against a studio backdrop as she modeled a push-up and bustier top in caramel shades. Going slightly cropped, the blonde sizzled as she drew attention to her curves and toned abs, also pairing her top with chic and high-waisted white jeans.

Veronika pouted for the camera as she wore heavy blush and a matte lip, also wearing her blonde locks down and clipped away from her face.

The 2022 Miami Swim week face, holding a glittery football, posed in hoop earrings, also wearing a Star of David necklace. In a swipe right, Veronika was photographed a little farther out, here better showing off her trendy ensemble.

In a caption, the Fashion Nova ambassador wrote: “Ready for [football emoji] with @Fashionnova. Rate outfit 1 to 10.” She reminded fans that “10 is max.”

Veronika Rajek’s rising profile attracts more brands

Veronika is relatively new to the Instagram swimwear scene, but she’s gaining momentum. Alongside being a Fashion Nova ambassador, the stunner has been shouting out various other labels. During Miami Swim Week this year, she posed in a frilly white bikini and from Florida oceans while revealing a secret about herself and name-dropping a swimwear brand.

“I need to tell u a big secret 😄 I am starting to be super aquatic (less feared of water depths) 😂

🧿What was your last fear and you did it ? 😁 Ok I still can not swim in dark-deep waters, but shallow and deeper clear water is for me a huge step forward that I managed to attain,” she wrote. She then tagged Be Ocean Bikinis.

Veronika Rajek popular at Miami Swim Week

Miami Swim Week this year attracted brands including Oh Polly, Pretty Little Thing, and Kittenish Swim.

Veronika marched the runway for an array of brands, also sharing snaps from the catwalk to her social media. The annual event was also attended by fellow bikini bombshell Kara Del Toro. For more from Veronika, give her Instagram a follow.