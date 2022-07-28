Veronika Rajek is a triple threat in three string bikinis

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek is celebrating her “last free days” while stunning in three bikinis.

The social media star and 2022 Miami Swim Week face delighted her 1.3 million Instagram followers with new content on Wednesday, posting all smiles and from a bed while admitting she’d soon be back to the “grind.”

Veronika made headlines recently for being a high-profile face at the annual Florida event, and it looks like her bikini action stretches beyond the runway.

Thrilling her rising fanbase, the Austria-based star sent fans a big smile as she modeled three two-pieces; fans saw her in black, white, and yellow bikinis as she swished her hair around and flaunted her sizzling body from a bed.

Tugging up her waistband as she highlighted her ample assets and rock-hard abs, the Fashion Nova ambassador told fans, “POV: ENJOYING MY LAST FREE DAYS BEFORE GOING BACK TO MY GRIND.”

In a caption, Veronika added, “Last 2 days @bunniesroom.”

Anyone not up-to-date on what Veronika has been up to need only scroll her feed. This year, the star joined faces, including Sierra Skye and Kindly Myers, on the Miami Swim Week runway, sharing her photos while enjoying yacht action from Florida waters.

Veronika Rajek reveals a little more during Miami Swim Week

Between runway moments and sharing even more swimwear, Rajek posted in a frilly two-piece to share a little more about herself.

“I need to tell u a big secret 😄 I am starting to be super aquatic (less feared of water depths) 😂🧿What was your last fear and you did it ? 😁 Ok I still can not swim in dark-deep waters, but shallow and deeper clear water is for me a huge step forward that I managed to attain. 😊😊😊,” she wrote on July 12 while enjoying an ocean dip.

Veronika has also been branching beyond influencing and into the collab realm.

Veronika Rajek launches activewear collab

Proving that name-dropping fast fashion brands isn’t all she can do, Veronika posted earlier this year to announce an exciting collab. Stunning fans while in a tight spandex gym look, she wrote, “Let me introduce to you my first activewear in a collaboration with @bladylegging . I was tired of boring sport pieces , without nice shape and colors so get ready for my special collection. More from the line coming soon 🦋.”

Veronika’s bio informs fans that she’s been modeling since 2014, also pointing out her 5’11” height.