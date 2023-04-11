Veronika Rajek, influencer extraordinaire and Tom Brady superfan, looked ready for summer as she posed in front of a background that probably features next to the word “paradise” in the dictionary.

The model has racked up 4.6 million followers on Instagram with her stunning swimwear shots and blonde bombshell status, with most photos taken in warm, enviable environments.

While the rest of the world appears to be dying for some sunshine and summer, Veronika has been living it up in Mexico, where the sky appears to be blue 24/7.

She is currently staying at the luxurious Villa Sha in Cancun, where she has used the aesthetically pleasing house to promote Fashion Nova.

Several pictures and videos have been posted in the last week from the location, including swimsuits and silky ensembles that would make for the perfect dinner date look.

Veronika posted recent swimsuit looks that showed off her incredibly toned physique, which was also bronzed to perfection as she clearly had time for some lounging and tanning in the sun.

Veronika Rajek wore a bright yellow swimsuit for her Cancun vacation

In her latest photo, the model was bright and sunny herself to match the perfect weather as she posed in a yellow swimsuit that looked more like a bikini due to the large cut-outs.

The bottom was a simple style, while the top was very unique with a halter neck that wrapped around in a cross and came down past her chest to tie in the back.

She simply put a baby chick emoji, perhaps to celebrate Easter, and tagged Fashion Nova in her caption.

She wore the Poolside Goddess 1 Piece Swimsuit in bright yellow, which costs $11.99 and comes in several other colors and patterns.

Veronika is a brand ambassador for fast fashion giant Fashion Nova

Veronika is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, and it seems as if that was one of the only brands she brought with her on her Mexican vacation.

In a video from the Villa Sha, Veronika was seen standing in front of a blue rustic door and later pushing it open (which somehow looked incredibly difficult.)

She walked into the house and strutted up to the back sliding door, which opened up onto an absolutely gorgeous beach with heavenly blue water and what seemed like a warm breeze.

Veronika wore a pair of high-waisted silk pants with a black bra on top and heels that were so tall it would take a professional to actually walk in them, which she pulled off.

She captioned the post with a motivational quote, writing, “Let’s enjoy our precious time & have a courage opening new doors. @Fashionnova.”

The brand is having a huge buy one, get one free event that includes all tops, bottoms, and jeans.

They also offer free one-day shipping within the U.S. for orders over $100.