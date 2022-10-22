Veronika Rajek looked amazing while getting a workout in. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek showed how she keeps her insane body in shape as she posed in a skintight activewear ensemble after completing a morning workout.

The Slovakian beauty is a model and social media influencer and is extremely popular due to her natural beauty.

She certainly looked out of this world in a video she shared with her 2.2 million followers. Rajek posted a short clip of herself walking toward a gym mirror wearing a tiny crop top and shorts after finishing up a morning in the gym.

The stunner wore a gray crop top with cutout detail and some tight black gym shorts. The top had cutouts at each shoulder beside the high neck of the garment, which also featured a large cutout at the chest, revealing her curves.

She wore bright white sneakers on her feet, which provided a stark contrast against her lovely sunkissed complexion.

As the footage starts, Rajek can be seen face-on with her phone in hand and headphones in her ears as she struts slowly toward the changing room mirror. She stopped to pose for the mirror selfie, showing off an incredible set of abs.

Rajek turned to the side to pose again, revealing more of the gorgeous toned figure she clearly works hard to keep in shape.

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

She turned face-on once more, bringing a hand to the waistband of her shorts before bending her leg to the side and sticking her hip out for one final pose.

Rajek provided fans with a dose of morning motivation as she wrote on the snap, “Morning cardio,” and applied a GIF of a checkbox being ticked off.

Veronika Rajek raises temperatures in string bikini

Rajek works hard to keep her physique looking gorgeous and toned and, as a result, regularly shares her hard-earned body by uploading a variety of bikini snaps.

The 26-year-old stunner recently wowed fans in a barely-there bikini as she took to the ocean for a photo shoot posing at the steering wheel of a boat.

Rajek swapped a captain’s hat for a towel in the short video montage, which showed her leaning over the helm and looking out to sea.

The camera started behind the model and panned around to her side, giving a full view of the model’s jaw-dropping physique.

She wore a tiny blue string bikini that featured a fun pink watermelon print, and she showed it off well in the short video.

Rajek sat at the steering wheel and gripped it as though she was driving the boat before lounging on the seat to showcase her incredible suntanned body.

She wore a towel wrapped around her head, keeping her long blonde locks out of sight, and she accessorized the barely-there outfit with a gold chain around her neck.

Veronika Rajek stuns fans in sizzling bikini snap

The post was popular amongst fans as it racked up over 56,000 likes with plenty of comments to match.

The comments section was full of emoji reactions, with heart eyes and fire icons being the popular choice.

Some used words to express their delight, with one fan writing, “Very Beautiful 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Another acknowledged the model’s choice of the set by commenting, “Hey hey Captain 👩‍✈️.”

Rajek captioned her post, “Ready or not, followme ✌🏼,” and set the post to the song Ready Or Not by The Fugees.