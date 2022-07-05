Veronika Rajek in underwear plays ‘little red riding hood’

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek is going Little Red Riding Hood as she teases fans in skimpy underwear.

The former beauty queen and social media sensation put her sizzling figure on display over the weekend, posting for her 1.3 million Instagram followers and shouting out the Fashion Nova clothing brand she fronts.

Veronika Rajek puts new twist on red underwear

Tagging herself In The Woods as she put her all into her themed post, Veronika posed indoors and against a gold-cream wall while flaunting her curves in a plunging red bustier with criss-cross corset details.

Going low-cut as she highlighted her assets, trim waist, and slender shoulders, the Austria-based star posed with parted lips while showing off high-cut matching briefs, also placing one hand near her waist.

Veronika went full bombshell with her blonde curls worn down – a swipe right, meanwhile, showed her full-length as she posed in chic black heels and by a stool.

“@FashionNova Little Red Riding Hood. What’s your favorite fairy tale?” a caption read.

Fans have left over 43,000 likes.

Veronika had delighted fans back on June 26 as she once again shouted out Fashion Nova – in a double share, the Miss Slovakia 2016 contestant posed by a ladder and in a bombshell set of photos showing her in a plunging pink bralette. Rolling down her pants and seemingly going commando as she flaunted her shredded abs, Rajek tagged the kingpin of fast fashion, gaining over 23,000 likes.

Veronika has also been upping her brand game overall. While many Instagram stars hit the ceiling of brand shout-outs and stagnate, Veronika has already jumped into the collab world.

Earlier this year, and while posing in a sporty look, the stunner told her followers: “Let me introduce to you my first activewear in a collaboration with @bladylegging . I was tired of boring sport pieces, without nice shape and colors so get ready for my special collection. More from the line coming soon.”

Veronika Rajek thrills fans with skimpy bikini action

Despite being in Europe, Veronika tailors her content to cater to a U.S. audience. In early February, she shouted out the Super Bowl LVI, sharing a skimpy bikini look as she splashed in ocean waters. “Superbowl is here in 7 days . What team do you think will hold the Lombardi and why they would deserve it? 🏈 #superbowl #cincinnati #larams #reels,” the star wrote.