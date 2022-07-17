Veronika Rajek in string bikini asks ‘too much’?

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek is asking fans what amount of blue is “too much.”

The 2016 Miss Slovakia runner-up and 2022 Instagram star is fresh from a slew of bikini photos on her Instagram, with the images coming ahead of her runway appearances at Miami Swim Week.

Posting her luxurious Miami destination perks as she flaunted her curves for her 1.3 million followers last week, Veronika went itty-bitty in a tiny string bikini, also asking for fan input via her caption.

Veronika posed looking glamorous and from the edge of a water vessel opening up onto uninterrupted ocean waters.

Sizzling in the sun as she modeled a glittery and low-cut bikini in red, green, and blue, the Austria-based star went patch-on style with her tiny bottoms, showing off her abs and cleavage, plus her golden tan.

Squinting a little in the sun and using one hand to shield her eyes, Veronika wrote: “How much blue is too much blue?” A series of aquatic hashtags including #saltwater and #ocean accompanied the post.

Anyone swiping right then saw the Fashion Nova ambassador descended into the water and enjoying a dip. Fans have left over 40,000 likes.

Veronika Rajek reveals water fear in bikini

Not long before her “blue” share, Veronika updated post-swim and in a ruffle-accent bikini as she revealed a little about herself.

“I need to tell u a big secret 😄 I am starting to be super aquatic (less feared of water depths) 😂

🧿What was your last fear and you did it ? 😁” she wrote, adding: Ok I still can not swim in dark-deep waters, but shallow and deeper clear water is for me a huge step forward that I managed to attain.” Here, she tagged Be Ocean Bikinis, a handmade and slow fashion swimwear brand from Mexico.

Veronika Rajek says she’s bullied online for being beautiful

In 2021, Rajek made headlines as NY Post reported she was sick and tired of being targeted for her good looks.

“They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online,” she stated. “I call myself an alien … people don’t even believe I exist. I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

Veronika has even gone as far as traveling to Dubai to have a surgeon verify she hasn’t undergone any cosmetic enhancements. The star claims she doesn’t even use filters – clearly, Veronika is blessed from above.