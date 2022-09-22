Veronika Rajek in skimpy bikinis needs opinions

Veronika Rajek wants her fans’ input about her choice of bikinis. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

All-natural Slovakian beauty Veronika Rajek is absolutely stunning in her tiniest bikinis, but she wants her fans’ input.

The 5’11” model had some fun with her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she decided to model a few different bikinis and get their input on which one was the best.

She modeled a tiny stringy purple bikini, showing it off from the dressing room while it still had the tags on.

She also showed off a pale blue string bikini that featured pink watermelon patterns on both the top and bottoms.

For a third bikini, Veronika tried on a beige bikini with animal-print strings and white bird-like designs on the fabric.

Each bikini came with a matching sunhat, and Veronika shared one snap on her Instagram Stories with all three looks side by side so fans could choose which one was their favorite.

Veronika Rajek in string bikinis asks fans to choose their favorite

Though fans were given the choice to choose their favorite swimsuit from the model, apparently there was one right answer and two wrong answers.

In the bottom right corner of the post, Veronika wrote “Your favorite ?” and included the options Purple, Beige, and Watermelon.

However, if fans were to choose either Purple or Watermelon, their answer would be highlighted in red as the wrong answer, with Beige being highlighted in green as the correct option.

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Each angle for the picture showed off her incredibly toned abs and obliques, likely from her daily workouts.

She also tagged the brand Be Ocean Bikinis, a luxury swim brand. Most of the bikinis on their website retail for over $1000 USD.

However, Veronika’s followers know that she loves her swimsuits and bikinis along with her time on the beach, based on her previous posts.

Veronika Rajek celebrates in birthday swimsuit

Veronika celebrated her birthday earlier this year in February and had the perfect swimsuit photos for the occasion.

She stood on a beach, backed by gorgeous blue waters and a perfectly-placed palm tree.

She wore a desert rose monokini that featured a twisty halterneck and some severe cutouts throughout the torso, showing off her toned physique. She had subtle dark eye makeup on and her lip color matched the suit perfectly.

In the caption, she wrote, “The day, when I was born to be young forever,” a true celebration of herself and her beauty.