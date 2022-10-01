Veronika Rajek in skimpy bikini shows what’s in her head

Veronika Rajek is stunning in a multi-colored bikini as she reveals what is in her head. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek is letting fans know what is in her head, and it is a song.

The Slovakian beauty took time to post a picture of herself.

She looked gorgeous with a made-up face and a tiny bikini top. The bikini top was glittery, with one dark red side and another gold half.

Her bronzed skin and trim figure were visible in the beach-themed shots.

Veronika pouted her glossy lips as she went into selfie mode under a blue sky.

Veronika wore large shades with rectangular frames to protect her eyes from sun rays. The reflection of Veronika’s sunglasses showed her hands holding a cell phone to go into selfie mode.

Veronika Rajek in bikini at beach loves music

The model also wore a hat, further adding to her protection against UV rays.

For accessories, Veronika wore gold star dangling earrings. She also sported a Star of David necklace around a thin gold chain.

Over the photo, Veronika included music art of a song, which she wrote was Fiera Inquieta, by Pasion de Gavilanes. She revealed in white text, “In my head,” with a crying laughter emoji. After showing a picture of the song in her head, colorful text in another font read, “All day long.”

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Behind her were sunny skies, green life, and a chair with a towel on it. Although Veronika isn’t from a Spanish-speaking country, she spends a lot of time in Miami and Mexico, where the language is everywhere. That could be why she has a Spanish song stuck in her head.

Veronika Rajek is a natural beauty

Veronika says that despite what some think, she is all-natural.

The 27-year-old discussed her figure in an interview with Jam Press via The NY Post.

In the interview, Veronika said, “People are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

The interview went viral, as many had difficulty empathizing with Veronika’s struggles of being too attractive. Although many focused on her comments on looks, Veronika also revealed that she was a natural beauty. She said about other people, “They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online. I call myself an alien … people don’t even believe I exist.”

However, she revealed, “I don’t make any adjustments, shaping or filters. I use a skin smoothing tool but I think that’s normal.”