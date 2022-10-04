Veronika Rajek in skimpy bikini highlights toned abs

Veronika Rajek shows off incredibly toned abs in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

All-natural Slovakian model Veronika Rajek is showing off her incredibly toned physique in a recent bikini share.

The 5’11” model wore a skimpy string bikini featuring solid black fabric with bright fabric borders.

The bikini top was lined with neon green and bright orange, and Veronika paired the bikini top with an orange skirt.

The tiny skirt covers her bikini bottoms and shows off her long legs before showing her feet in the sand below.

Her long blonde locks were flowing in the wind as she held one hand in her hair and the other held onto her sunglasses.

She didn’t caption the Instagram Stories other than to tag the luxury swimsuit line, Be Ocean.

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Be Ocean seems to have become a favorite of Veronika’s, as she has been wearing bikinis from the brand quite often and promoting them on her Instagram account.

Veronika Rajek dances in bikini on a yacht

Last week, Veronika let her followers know that she was “born to live in a bikini” once more as she danced on a luxury yacht.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Veronika seemed to be having a great time as she posed and danced on the luxury boat.

Her Be Ocean bikini of choice was a tiny bright orange string bikini that complemented her tanned skin.

Viewers were able to see her toned abs and legs once again as she moved around, which is no surprise as the model has been open about trying to get her workouts in every day.

Before her fun dancing on the luxurious yacht, Veronika tried on a few different swimsuits from the luxury brand and asked fans which one was their favorite.

Veronika Rajek models luxury bikinis

Last month, Veronika shared a few snaps in some luxury bikinis as she appeared to shop through them, given that they still had their tags on.

She shared three pictures in one post on her Instagram Stories.

One bikini was beige with a white bird pattern on the fabric and animal-print strings holding it together.

A second bikini was a metallic purple suit, and another one was light blue with a watermelon pattern.

Each bikini was paired with a matching hat, and though fans had the option to choose their favorite, it looks like the right choice was the beige bikini.

Though the luxury bikinis can cost over $1000 each, fans of the brand can see Veronika model some of their best designs.