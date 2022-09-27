Veronika Rajek in sheer white cutout dress for Cancun

Veronika Rajek looks stunning in her sheer white dress while in Cancun. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Beautiful blonde bombshell, Veronika Rajek shared yet another night-time fit while enjoying her life in Cancun.

The 26-year-old Slovakian model certainly isn’t shy when it comes to her activity lately on social media.

It’s clear that Veronika likes to keep her 1.5 million Instagram followers in the loop, as she constantly expresses herself through her admirable fashion sense.

Whether it’s photos of her in a bikini or elegant night-time attire, the model seems to be quite the fashion enthusiast, as she keeps her followers wanting more.

In a recent Instagram Story, Veronika was photographed with a friend as they showcased their glamorous fashion expertise while standing in front of a structure.

Both women looked beautiful as they stood tall, smiling for the camera.

Veronika Rajek stuns in an all-white cutout outfit

In the photo, the model rocked an elegant, free-flowing, sheer white dress.

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

The dress made quite a statement as it was only held up by two thin spaghetti straps, which tied around the back of her neck. The dress also included gold glitzy straps, which perfectly rested around the model’s torso.

Veronika then accessorized with a small necklace, along with a pair of gorgeous diamond earrings, and carried a small sequence bag with circular handles.

Her blonde, pin-straight hair was lightly tucked behind her ears, as she glistened with rosy cheeks and a light pink lip. Both women in the photo delicately smiled as they seemed to be enjoying their night out.

Veronika Rajek’s beauty gets called into question as she’s constantly labeled as ‘fake’

It’s hard to believe that a Slovakian sweetheart like Veronika would be shamed and further diminished for her natural beauty. However, the model told Jam Press, via The Sun, “I get messages from men who don’t think I’m real but the worst messages are from women asking me why I’m pretending and asking for proof.”

Veronika went on to say, “I get more abuse from women as they are jealous and they think I want their boyfriends.”

It seems as though no matter what picture the model decides to post, it always gets some sort of backlash. However, this doesn’t stop Veronika from living her best life, as she does so with a positive attitude.

She continued on to say, “If you take care of yourself, you can be beautiful too.”