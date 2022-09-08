Veronika Rajek in red hot lingerie stays protected

Veronika Rajek rocked red lingerie while wearing a protective helmet. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek was continuing her social media domination as she shared another hot pic with her fans.

Doing a little reposting of a sizzling snap she originally shared straight to her Instagram page a few weeks ago, Veronika reminded her followers why she remains one of the most popular celebrities out there today.

Captured in a short video clip, Veronika stunned while wearing a skin-tight lingerie set, going bold in a bright red hue with sheer, lace material barely concealing her chest and lower half.

Going away from her typical face-exposed and hair-swinging shares, the Instagram sensation donned a red safety helmet on her head for the session.

With her skin glistening with an oily appearance and her slender frame in near-total view for fans to enjoy, Veronika put safety first as she covered her entire head and part of her face with the protective gear.

The Fashion Nova brand name could be seen splashed across the bustline of the lacy, scalloped bra top while sheer lace decorated her bikini bottoms with a thick band hugging her waist.

Although the model looks to be staying on top of her game lately, the Slovakia-born beauty has complained in the past about her good looks.

Veronika Rajek says she is ‘too pretty’

According to a previous report by Monsters and Critics, Veronika claimed that her Instagram account had previously been deleted on the basis that she was “too beautiful.”

Veronika continued her allegations that the populace can’t handle her beauty, sharing that, “People don’t even believe I exist.”

“It’s pretty discriminatory that other women can do the same thing as me and I can’t, and I just get deleted because of my looks. I call myself an alien as people don’t believe I’m real,” she complained.

“They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online. People say beautiful people have it easy but I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

“I get more abuse from women as they are jealous and they think I want their boyfriend,” she added.

Despite what Veronika might think about the general populace’s view of her, and whether or not her social media account has been deleted in the past due to her looks and content, the star has not appeared to let that drag her down.

Veronika Rajek stuns in a braless top

While the model does seem to enjoy being more scantily clad in most of her posts, Veronika has also proven that she can hold her followers captive while wearing clothes.

Looking lovely for a mid-summer brunch, Veronika glammed it up as she sported a creamy-hued top, complete with a low-cut neckline and mid-section-baring hemline.

Veronika grasped a glass cup with what appeared to be orange juice in it and a peek at a salad could just be seen in front of her.

The model boasts a whopping 1.3 million followers on Instagram.