Veronika Rajek in plunging swimsuit for ‘something extra’

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek is back in her bikini, and this time she’s bringing something a little “extra.”

The 2016 Miss Slovakia runner-up and social media sensation continues to make headlines in the wake of her 2022 Miami Swim Week appearances, and it looks like she’s nowhere near done on the bikini action.

Veronika updated her Instagram shortly before the weekend and for her 1 million+ followers.

The blonde showed off her tiny waist, long legs, and toned abs in a beyond tiny swim look.

Veronika posed indoors and letting fans know she was taking it back a few decades, this via a plunging and high-cut black swimsuit with a scoop neckline.

Showcasing her curves and her toned legs as she gently pinged at one of her swimsuit’s straps, Veronika sizzled with her hair straightened and down before turning around and reappearing in a glam session and with her hair scrunched up. “Back to 80′,” a caption read on-screen.

Meanwhile, the post came captioned: “I did it.” Here, Veronika tagged her hairstylist, then writing: “More natural & something extra.”

Veronika Rajek sizzles as popularity shoots up

Veronika continues to turn heads and gain followers. She is now fronting kingpin clothing brand Fashion Nova – the brand’s main faces include rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Veronika introduces her ambassador status with Fashion Nova in her bio.

In June, the stunner wowed fans in a sparkly and very high-cut swimsuit in silver, posing from a bedroom and tagging Fashion Nova.

Veronika Rajek makes it interactive

Veronika knows the art of social media engagement. It doesn’t just revolve around the images. The leggy beauty has a knack for getting fans talking in the comments section, with a swimwear post of hers talking about music back in February. Stunning fans in a black bikini while outdoors, Veronika wrote:

“Today, I want to be inspired by you ,by your music taste . Let me know in comments your recent/favorite songs that will keep me company when I workout.” Veronika is also known for her regular workout mentions. At the end of last year, she told fans: “After a week off, I’m ready for my body form ‘22 🇺🇸😂 Let’s go for better tomorrow #mybody#mycastle#myrules.”

Veronika follows over 1,000 Instagram accounts, including mogul Kylie Jenner, and actress Gal Gadot. She also keeps tabs on socialite Paris Hilton and singer Rihanna.