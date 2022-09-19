Veronika Rajek in open bathrobe for weekend love

Veronika Rajek wowed fans with an open bathrobe. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek looked simply gorgeous as she rocked an open bathrobe for weekend love.

Stunning Veronika wore the skimpy gown loosely tied at the waist with her chest barely covered.

In a fun video posted to Instagram, she started off looking at the camera before switching to having her hair pulled up under a towel, looking like she’d just come out of the shower.

She suddenly transformed into having rollers in her hair before clapping her hands and flicking through a quick succession of different looks.

It ended with her posing in a white t-shirt before making a love heart sign with her hands and blowing a kiss.

The clips brilliantly showcased the Slovakian model’s wacky side and gave her 1.4 million followers some light-hearted viewing.

Veronika Rajek in feathered crop top

Monsters and Critics recently revealed how Veronika had wowed in a feathered crop top for a pic she labeled “pink chicken.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a few snaps of herself in the daring get-up.

The top of the shirt was covered in pink faux feathers, while the bottom featured a sheer pink brassiere-like look.

The top was accompanied by white jeans, a pair of sandals, and her black purse over her shoulder.

She accessorized with a simple necklace, large pink flower earrings, and neutral-toned makeup.

The last post to her Stories was a selfie of the look, where she wrote, “I just love [today’s] look,” with some melting smiley face emojis.

Veronika Rajek rocks skintight spandex

We also shared how the gorgeous star wowed in a plunging skintight spandex outfit.

Veronika played with her hair and pouted for the sizzling clip.

She recently told Jam Press via The New York Post that she thought life was harder for gorgeous people like her and that she’s so sexy people think she’s fake.

“They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online,” she said. “I call myself an alien … people don’t even believe I exist.”

But we revealed how she still delighted followers with a workout video in a busty neon bikini.

Veronika’s tiny wrap-around top was half blue and half yellow.

Her stringy bottoms were also neon, except she opted for a bright pink.

She had hair ties on both wrists, possibly in case she upped the intensity of her workout and could tie her hair back.

She held purple hand weights in both hands and revealed a neon pink manicure.

The blonde bombshell rocked her long hair in a side part and loose waves.