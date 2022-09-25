Veronika Rajek is beautiful in a neon bikini, appearing natural and soaking up the sun. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek is gorgeous in a neon-lined bikini with black, neon orange, and green.

The Slovakian beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share her gorgeous shot with her 1.5 million fans and followers.

She shared a few looks as the active model tried her hand at paddleboarding, then lounged on the beach after a hard workout.

Veronika posted the pictures from Mexico, which she enjoyed for a few days after flying in from Miami.

The shots showed the beauty queen bare-faced and unfiltered in an intimate share.

Veronika placed her head in her hand and smiled as she looked at the camera with a makeup-free face.

Veronika Rajek in neon bikini shares natural look

She wrote in white text over the picture, “Natural in the Nature,” with a shamrock emoji.

She also tagged Be Ocean Bikinis, a swimwear brand based in Mexico that promised slow fashion looks instead of the environmentally damaging fast fashion trend.

Her straight blonde locks were in a side part and fell to the ground.

She lounged on her side atop a plush blue chair with a towel beneath her head.

The sun also set behind her, offering a natural glow to the pretty picture.

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Behind Veronika were white sand beaches, lounge chairs, and a palm tree growing from the sand.

Veronika Rajek went viral for beautiful interview

There is an old saying that there is no such thing as bad press, but an interview by the Slovakian stunner likely didn’t earn her many female fans. The reason for the viral interview was that Veronika made some statements about her difficult life as a beautiful woman, and some people had trouble feeling sorry for the model.

She revealed that she was mistreated by women and didn’t have many friends because she was so intimidating.

Veronika told Jam Press via The New York Post, “I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

She continued, “I get more abuse from women as they are jealous and they think I want their boyfriend … Only women can hurt other women so strongly.”

Despite the predicament, Veronika keeps a positive attitude about her position in life. She added, “I don’t have many friends but I feel good.”

Although she may not have many friends, she has a lot of followers.