Veronika Rajek in feathered crop top is ‘pink chicken’

Veronika Rajek is stunning in a feathery pink crop top. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

All-natural Instagram model Veronika Rajek is back to share a new look with her 1.4 million followers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a few snaps of herself in a pink, feathery crop top, writing, “Pink chicken,” over the video.

The top of the shirt is covered in pink faux feathers while the bottom features a sheer pink brassiere-like look.

The top was accompanied by white jeans and a pair of sandals, along with her black purse over her shoulder.

She accessorized with a simple necklace, large pink flower earrings, and neutral-toned makeup.

The last post to her Stories was a selfie of the look, where she wrote, “I just love [today’s] look,” with some melting smiley face emojis.

Veronika has been rather fond of the color pink lately as she shared a separate pink outfit with her followers not too long ago.

Veronika Rajek goes braless for all-pink outfit

Toward the end of last month, Veronika shared a few snaps with her followers where she rocked a braless look and looked cute in an all-pink outfit.

The set was from Fashion Nova, Veronika’s primary fashion plug since she’s an ambassador for the brand.

The three pictures in the post showed Veronika as she stood in front of some closet doors as she gives the camera a few different poses.

As seen in the pictures, the outfit set features a pink cropped sweater top that ties in the middle and a set of tight pink shorts.

Her all-pink look before that one featured a crop top and pants along with a small purse with a strong message written across it.

Veronika Rajek sends out vulgar message in all-pink shoot

Veronika captioned the pink post, “This is definitely my favorite @Fashionnova look [pink hearts emoji] I’m director of my life [evil eye emoji].”

The outfit featured a tulle pink crop top with spaghetti straps going over her shoulders and matching pants. The pink pants were mostly solid fabric, though they included some fluffy tulle around the seems.

She finished the look with some silver heels and a pink purse that was designed like a basketball and had “F**k off” written across the front in white block letters.

Although she doesn’t say, it’s possible the purse was a message to any critics who don’t believe in her or anyone who wants to try to control her life, based on her caption.