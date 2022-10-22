Model Veronika Rajek showed some skin in lingerie. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

As a renowned model and influencer, Veronika Rajek is used to turning heads, but she had fans pulling moves from The Exorcist yesterday in a post wearing sexy black lingerie.

All spooks aside, the 26-year-old beauty looked unbelievable in the two-piece set, with the bottoms sitting high on her hips to exaggerate her miles-long legs.

The bra dipped dangerously low as her blonde tresses gracefully danced in the breeze.

Oh, and it would be a crime not to talk about her gorgeously sun-kissed skin and chiseled abs!

Those features match perfectly with the rest of her sculpted physique, which appears to have been handcrafted.

She shared a little more of herself with her 2.2M followers in the caption, saying, “This is how I try to convince myself that a cold tub after sauna is a good idea. I just enjoy hot weather. 🤭”

Of course, there was no shortage of fire emojis in the comment section, as fans went crazy writing things like “You are so beautiful and your body is so amazing and sexy ♥️♥️” and “The love , the dreams, the queen ❤️.”

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek looked fabulous wearing short, plunging red dress on fancy yacht

In a carousel of photos shared earlier this month, Veronika wore a short, skimpy red dress on a yacht with friends.

The brightly-colored garment showed off her toned back, legs, and arms as it plunged low in both the front and back.

The close-up photos highlighted her long lashes and flawless complexion, which she complemented with a light eyeshadow.

Veronika also gave her full lips a light tint and let her blonde locks drape casually down her back.

Contrary to rumors that she’s been under the knife, the Slovakian stunner has been very open about her all-natural face and body, swearing she’s #noplastic, as written in her IG bio.

Veronika Rajek stuns in revealing white robe with natural makeup and hair

Veronika posted a white-hot Instagram Reel last month wearing a silky white robe that she left open almost to her belly button.

The model moved around in the revealing wardrobe choice to show off her beautiful body from all angles.

She did her hair and makeup in a way that looked at once glamorous and fresh out of bed.

Veronika proudly proclaims in her Instagram Bio that she’s a “Pegasus🦄 in the world full of ponies 🧿.” If only everyone could express that same level of confidence!