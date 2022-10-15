Veronika Rajek looked stunning in a black cut out top. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Model Veronika Rajek sent love to her adoring fans as she blew them a kiss in a new snap shared on social media.

The stunning 26-year-old shared a selfie as she relaxed at home, looking comfortable surrounded by blankets.

Veronika wore a black crop top that had cutout detailing at the shoulders and again at the chest, creating a panel that bared her chest and showcased her voluptuous curves.

The Slovakian model was lying down in the photo, which she shared via Instagram Stories, with her gorgeous blonde hair gathered to one side.

She pouted her lips together and brought a hand near her face, and gestured as though she were blowing a kiss. In the image, she placed a speech bubble and put a heart eyes emoji inside.

She stunned as she rocked some large sparkly heart earrings which had red detailing on them and a necklace with a Star of David pendant.

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

With natural beauty like Veronika’s, it’s no surprise she has gathered more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Veronika Rajek sizzles in open white bathrobe

Veronika’s Instagram is laden with posts of her posing in bikinis and skimpy outfits, but occasionally she likes to post some light-hearted and fun content for her fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent video, she wore a skimpy robe loosely tied at the waist with her chest barely covered. She started off looking at the camera before switching to having her hair pulled up under a pink towel, looking like she’d just come out of the shower.

She jumped and suddenly transformed into having rollers in her hair before clapping her hands and flicking through a quick succession of different looks.

The clip ended as she posed in a white t-shirt before making a love heart sign with her hands and blowing a kiss.

The footage brilliantly showcased the Slovakian model’s playful side which went down a treat with her fans.

Veronika Rajek mainly rocks bikinis

Seeing her wacky side was a hit amongst her following, but it wasn’t long before she returned with a temperature-raising bikini snap.

In another video montage, she looked simply stunning in a neon orange string bikini which left little to the imagination.

Showcasing her incredible model physique, the star captioned her post, “I was born to live in bikini 🧡😘.”

Emerging from the lower deck of a yacht, she climbed some stairs and then played with her long blonde hair, shaking it around and posing in different positions, before eventually walking towards the camera before the clip ended.

The stunning model recently told Jam Press via The New York Post that she thought life was harder for gorgeous people like her and that she’s so sexy people think she’s fake.

“They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online,” she said. “I call myself an alien … people don’t even believe I exist.”