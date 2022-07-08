Veronika Rajek in bikinis celebrates ‘fun time’

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek is stunning in two bikinis as she shows off a “fun time” during yacht day.

The 2016 Miss Slovakia contestant, now enjoying an Instagram star career, has been spending time in Miami, FL, and it looks like she’s been making the most of the coastal location.

Veronika Rajek gets her bikini on for yacht day

Posting for her 1.3 million followers this week, Veronika shared stories showing her fun in the sun. “@THEYACHTVIBES,” she wrote while flaunting her figure in a chic black bikini with gold chain accents.

Sizzling with her assets on show, the Fashion Nova partner was seen out on the water while showing her beautiful smile, also blowing a kiss before showing her view to the water.

Veronika then reappeared in a girly and frilly white bikini as she wore her hair wet for a post-swim smile.

“Fun time,” the star wrote.

Veronika hasn’t detailed what’s taken her to Florida – the Austria-based star is, however, no stranger to travel. Veronika has even traveled all the way to Dubai to get a surgeon to prove that she hasn’t had any surgery. In 2021, Rajek made headlines for saying life is harder for her on account of her good looks – she said that women bully her online, and some don’t even believe she’s real.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I call myself an alien … people don’t even believe I exist,” the bombshell said.

“I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful,” Veronika continued, then saying she only uses “skin smoothing” tools and doesn’t even play around with filters.

Veronika Rajek snapped up by Fashion Nova

Veronika has now landed herself a likely lucrative deal with clothing brand Fashion Nova. Nearly all her posts find a way to name-drop the fast-fashion label, one also fronted by stars including rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Veronika does, however, occasionally post without a brand mention – three days ago, she stunned in a plunging cream crop top while enjoying a Miami terrace brunch.

“Brunch time,” she wrote, adding: “Do you prefer sweet or salty breakfast? And which is your favorite?”

Veronika addresses fans in perfect English. She’s also got her eye on Hollywood faces. Her Instagram account follows singer Dua Lipa, billionaire Kylie Jenner, actress Gal Gadot, plus singers Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna.