Veronika Rajek in bikini swings hips on a paddleboard

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek is having the time of her life while enjoying a beachy vacation.

The 2016 Miss Slovakia contestant updated her Instagram Stories over the weekend while enjoying a paddleboard outing right on the water, and she made sure to show off her bikini OOTD.

Veronika is enjoying a successful influencer and social media career these days. She is a Fashion Nova ambassador – clearly, the pay is good enough to afford a good vacation.

In her Saturday night Stories, Veronika sent out major weekend energy while balancing on her board and wearing a multicolor bikini with a largely black base color and bright piping.

Going skimpy with her swimwear, the blonde sizzled as she drew attention to her toned abs and mile-long legs, also sending out a big smile.

Veronika made sure that fans also saw her golden tan, one that seems to be a year-round deal. She kept safe in a blue life jacket and lifted both arms up above her head while holding her paddle, plus swinging a hip to better showcase her figure.

“SABADO” in text showed that Veronika was celebrating it being Saturday.

Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek goes to extreme lengths to prove she’s all natural

Veronika introduces her natural curves in her Instagram bio, but she’s done way more to ward off allegations of plastic surgery.

“People question the naturality of my breasts so I went to a doctor to get breast examination and proof that they’re real, with no enhancements, objects or scars,” she said to Jam Press via The Sun. Veronika actually traveled to Dubai to have a physician confirm that she has not gone under the knife for enhancements.

“My doctor was really surprised as she thought I’d had surgery too and said I had the most beautiful natural breasts,” she added.

Veronika Rajek stuns fans with curvy shots

Veronika also stated, “I’m not trying to be sexual, I just have big boobs.”

Either way, fans are loving what Veronika brings to the table, and her profile is on the up this year.

Veronika was a prominent face at Miami Swim Week 2022, an event that also attracted faces including model Kara del Toro and singer Jessie James Decker‘s Kittenish brand. Veronika, meanwhile, joins the long list of micro influencers affiliated with Fashion Nova – the label is also shouted out by pop singer Christina Milian on social media.