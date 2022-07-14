Veronika Rajek in bikini shows off ‘big secret’

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek is delivering bikini content – with a twist.

The 2016 Miss Slovakia runner-up, now enjoying an Instagram star career, updated her Stories this week from a shoot, showing off her fierce bikini body but keeping one thing a secret.

Posting a selfie for her 1.3 million followers, Veronika made sure all eyes were on her as she flashed the flesh in a skimpy swim look that was visible in some ways, and not in others.

At first glance, the blonde appeared to be showing off her figure in a fuzzy white bikini.

Snapping herself on-set and with her flat stomach and killer cleavage on show, the Austria-based sensation made fans look twice as she revealed:

“Bikini color is big secret. Fitting all day.” Here, fans likely realized that Rajek had digitally covered up her swimwear, keeping its actual color a secret. A mention was also made to Miami Swim Week Shows.

Veronika Rajek sizzles in bikini with big ‘secret’

Miami seems to be the place to be for all things swim. Earlier this year, 41-year-old mogul Kim Kardashian chose the Florida city for the launch of her SKIMS Swim line. Also celebrating Miami Swim Week is country singer and Kittenish clothing founder Jessie James Decker.

Veronika isn’t yet at the stage of having her own brand, but she does both front Fashion Nova and boast a clothing collab.

In April, and while posing in a stylish and sporty matching gym set, Veronika updated her Instagram to inform fans of her latest offerings. “Let me introduce to you my first activewear in a collaboration with @bladylegging . I was tired of boring sport pieces , without nice shape and colors so get ready for my special collection. More from the line coming soon 🦋,” she wrote.

Veronika Rajek snapped up by Fashion Nova

Veronika likely has multiple brands running after her for an ambassador deal. The bombshell has settled with kingpin Fashion Nova – the fast fashion label is fronted by celebrities including rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, plus singer Christina Milian.

“@Fashionnova,” the stunner wrote earlier this summer while posing in a beyond tiny and revealing swimsuit bearing the Fashion Nova logo. Veronika gained nearly 58,000 likes for the share that almost showed too much. “Fit Lifestyle – Natural face & body- 5’11 tall,” Rajek’s bio reads. The star has, however, made headlines for complaining about being so good-looking, claiming that people don’t believe she’s real.