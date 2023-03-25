Veronika Rajek is all about the bikini and lingerie aesthetic, but it’s not often she goes for such a glamorous black-and-white look.

The blonde bombshell gave off major tropical vibes with a bit of an artistic flare as she showed off her recent bikini photo on what appeared to be a luxurious vacation.

She wore a string bikini in a basic style with a halter neck at the top and strings along the sides of the bottoms. It featured a fruity print with a banana and some leaves seen along the top and white trim.

Veronika appeared to be in some kind of glamping-style room with palm trees on one side and a white bed in the background.

She closed her eyes and tilted her head back as she put her arms in the air for what looked like a nice long stretch as if she had just stepped out of bed.

Though her eyes were closed, it was obvious she wore quite the heavy makeup look with long lashes, a glittering eyeshadow, and pink-hued lipstick.

Her jewelry perfectly matched the tropical style of the photo with earrings that featured a circular pattern with rough material around the edges.

Veronika elongated her toned physique in the most flattering pose and was clearly proud of her look as she wrote on top, “My fav pic [watering eyes emoji.].”

Veronika Rajek showed off her toned physique in a tropical string bikini. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek went viral after professing her love for Tom Brady

The model went viral not too long ago for apparently being a Tom Brady superfan after she shared several Instagram posts professing her love for the NFL player.

On January 16 she shared a sultry shot of herself in bright red lingerie with matching lipstick and a Teddy bear with Tom’s No. 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey.

Pinned to the top of her profile is a picture of her wearing the Tampa Bay NFL jersey at a football game in December, though she was more covered up in a long-sleeve gray sweater and jeans.

She wrote in the caption, “I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐.”

Veronika has been accused of trying to publicly get Tom’s attention after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. However, she claimed it wasn’t fair to compare her to the former Victoria’s Secret model.

She told The Sun, “It’s not good people are comparing me and Gisele — when they found her in Brazil in 1994 I wasn’t even born. She looks beautiful and amazing, her body after two kids is perfect.”

Veronika is an ambassador for fast fashion giant Fashion Nova

When she’s not modeling or flirting with Tom Brady, Veronika is a major ambassador for fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova. She frequently shares outfits from the brand on her Instagram.

While she normally sticks to bikinis and lingerie, she occasionally shares full outfits. Just a couple of weeks ago, Veronika modeled two dresses that featured long sleeves and major cut-outs that revealed her entire stomach.

She showed them off in both colors, red and black, claiming “red always prevails.”

Fashion Nova is currently having a major sitewide sale, with everything available for up to 75% off.