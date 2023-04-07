Veronika Rajek recently jumped on the new social media trend sweeping the internet, all inspired by the release of the upcoming Barbie live-action movie, which will be released in theaters on July 21.

Whoever is in the marketing department for the new Barbie movie is sure to get a promotion after the recent publicity stunt surrounding the film. Almost everyone, including influencers and celebrities, seems to be pinning their face on the iconic hot pink and shimmering background with their very own taglines.

At Barbieselfie.ai, users can upload a picture of their face, and it will be imposed on the Barbie background, which you can then add to Instagram.

With her blonde hair and slim physique, Veronika looks like a real-life Barbie already, so it’s not surprising that she was all about trying out the internet’s newest fad.

She initially shared four pictures in a carousel in which she posed in a hot pink string bikini with a radiating smile.

She sat on a terrace as she showed off her incredibly bronzed figure in the pink ensemble and wore a pair of puffy pink earrings to match.

Her makeup drew attention to her eyes, with big eyelashes, darker eyebrows, and a mauve lipstick that added a glossy texture to her heart-shaped mouth.

The last photo showed her Barbie portrait, and her tagline was, “This Barbie is girl next door.”

She captioned the post, “Barbie mood 💕.”

Veronika Rajek stayed at the Villa Sha Cancun in Mexico

Veronika revealed she was staying at the Villa Sha Cancun in Cancun, Mexico, a luxury resort situated right on the waterfront across from Isla Mujeres.

The property offers six different suites, including the Moon Suite, which offers a king-size bed, a window that opens right onto the water, a rain shower, and a 55″ television offering Netflix, Sky, and Apple TV.

Other suites include the Coral Suite, which also offers a superb view of the clear blue ocean, and the Sun Suite, which includes a massive bathroom with the most luxurious bathtub.

Veronika wore a bikini from Be Ocean, a Mexico-based swimwear brand

Veronika’s bikini was from Be Ocean swimwear, a brand with four different locations throughout Mexico, including in Cancun, where she was staying.

The model is all over the website, so she’s obviously a major face of the brand and even shows up in a bikini on the Most Wanted area of the website.

For that shot, she was wearing the Set Microbikini Mermaid, which costs $1,000; it features a hot pink fabric on the inside, with a blue and pink hue over a metallic fish scale pattern on the outside.

Keep an eye on Veronika’s Instagram, as she’ll probably be posting several more shots from Cancun if she’s still on vacation.