Veronika Rajek frees the nipple in sheer underwear

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek is making her Instagram a feminine-strong affair as she frees the nipple in mesh underwear.

The former Miss Slovakia finalist, followed by 1.3 million, updated her account yesterday with a racy and confident shot while stripped down to her undies, shouting out fashion label Fashion Nova and saying that the chest show wasn’t quite all hers.

Veronika was modeling Fashion Nova’s nipple covers.

Veronika Rajek shows unique chest underwear from Fashion Nova

The photo showed the blonde bombshell posing indoors and by windows overlooking greenery.

Flaunting her sensational assets and super-toned abs, the beauty posed raising one leg up slightly and resting a hand near her knee, also showing off a plunging and black mesh bralette with a peep-hole detail below the bust.

Wearing matching and embellished briefs, Rajek sent the camera a direct gaze as she showcased her blonde blow-out, with a swipe right offering a similar photo showing a little more of the Instagram star’s figure.

“@Fashionnova,” a caption opened.

Continuing, the Austria-based model added: “In case you just fell in love with me, these are not my ni//pples, but rather it’s ni//pple covers (also available at fashionnova.com) 😄🫠🚀🚀.”

Veronika has been making headlines for opening up on fan attitudes – or rather troll ones – on social media. In November 2021, she opened up to Daily Star, revealing that trolls accuse her of “catfishing” as she admitted it’s tough being this good-looking.

“People don’t even believe I exist. It’s pretty discriminatory that other women can do the same thing as me and I can’t, and I just get deleted because of my looks,” she said, adding: “I call myself an alien as people don’t believe I’m real. They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online.”

Veronika Rajek says she gets body-shamed on social media

Rajek even went as far as to say that women ask her to prove her ID.

“Skinny girls are body-shaming plus-sized models but I’m being body shamed too as they don’t think I’m natural. I get more abuse from women as they’re jealous and think I want their boyfriend. Only women can hurt other women so strongly. I don’t think I’m perfect but I’m natural in real life, but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me,” she stated.

Veronika is seemingly having the last laugh, though. The model, who holds both an MBA and MSc, is now a full-blown Fashion Nova ambassador. The clothing giant is also fronted by rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, plus singer Christina Milian.