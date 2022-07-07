Veronika Rajek delights braless for brunch

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Former Miss Slovakia contestant and social media star Veronika Rajek is thrilling fans with new snaps.

The Austria-based star briefly ditched her promos for Fashion Nova as she treated herself to a bit of brunch this week, posting for her 1.3 million Instagram followers and rocking an eye-popping braless look.

Veronika Rajek stuns in braless brunch look

All smiles in her Tuesday share, the blonde showed off her curves and trim figure as she chilled under parasols while enjoying a terrace brunch.

Looking like a doll with flawless features and blonde locks worn down, Veronika flaunted her assets in a plunging and sleeveless cream top, daring with a low neckline and flashing her abs.

Rocking her itty-bitty crop top like a pro, Veronika posed, holding a glass of orange juice with a straw, with the camera just about taking in a dish with salad in front of her.

A swipe right better showed off the outfit as Veronika showed her chiseled torso and hints of white pants.

A geotag placed Rajek in Miami, FL.

Taking to her caption, Veronika wrote: “Brunch time” with a fun croissant emoji. “Do you prefer sweet or salty breakfast? And which meal is your favorite?” she continued. Emoji here included a sandwich, coffee cup, and teapot one.

Veronika has got her Instagram updates down to an art. The Fashion Nova ambassador caters to her U.S. audience with perfect English, and the amount of skin displayed doesn’t seem to go unnoticed.

On June 26 and while shouting out the affordable clothing label she fronts, Veronika posed by a ladder in a plunging pink bralette, also rolling down her pants and seemingly void of underwear. “@Fashionnova,” she wrote, tagging the brand fronted by rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Veronika Rajek says life is harder because she’s beautiful

Rajek comes with an attitude and confidence that’s been making headlines.

In 2021, she spoke out regarding her looks, telling Jam Press: “I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

“I don’t make any adjustments, shaping or filters. I use a skin smoothing tool but I think that’s normal,” she added, continuing, “I get more abuse from women as they are jealous and they think I want their boyfriend … Only women can hurt other women so strongly.”