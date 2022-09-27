Veronika Rajek dances in skimpy bikini

Veronika Rajek is stunning in a skimpy bikini as she dances on a yacht. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian stunner Veronika Rajek is showing off her incredible physique once again as she proves that she was made for bikinis.

The blonde model shared a video clip as she danced inside of a yacht, sporting a neon orange string bikini.

The clip shows her walking up inside the cabin and dancing around as she shakes her hair out and overall has a good time.

The orange string bikini featured a plunging neckline up top and high stringy sides on the bottoms, highlighting her toned abs and obliques.

She told her Instagram followers in the caption, “I was born to live in [a] bikini,” before tagging @theyachtvibes, a luxury yacht service, and @beoceanbikinis, a luxury swimwear line.

Her 1.5 million followers have left over 45 thousand likes since the short clip was posted on Tuesday.

This is far from the first time Veronika has shown off her bikini body and declared that she was born to look good in them, as she often celebrates herself.

Veronika Rajek is joyful in busty cutout monokini

Veronika often keeps a positive tone online, though the model has opened up before regarding how difficult it can be to be such a beautiful person.

Regardless, she often looks for the joy in life and often finds it while in stunning swimwear.

Earlier this year, she shared some snaps from a swinging chair and told her followers, “I love swings, because it makes me joyful. What childhood activities makes YOU joyful ?”

The monokini featured three bold colors, including teal, yellow, and hot pink. The bottom and back of the suit appeared to be mostly teal, while the top was divided down the middle between yellow and pink.

It tied in the middle for a plunging neckline finish and left a cutout center, giving a peek at her toned abs.

Veronika Rajek goes skimpy for workouts

Veronika shares some of her workout shots with her fans, some more fun and some more serious.

In one shot, the model stunned in a colorful, busty bikini as she posed with some small dumbbells in her hands.

In another shot, she was more athletically dressed, opting for some short athletic shorts and a cutout sports bra with her tennis shoes.

Working out is important when it comes to staying happy and healthy, so Veronika is sure to try to work out almost every day.