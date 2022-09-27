Veronika Rajek dances braless in a red bustier

Veronika Rajek had fun in a revealing clip. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek wowed her millions of fans with a stunning video where she danced braless in a red bustier.

The model is often up for some fun on Instagram, and this clip was no exception.

Inthe video, Veronika shimmied and jiggled while laughing at the camera and playing with her long blonde hair.

At one point she raised her arm high above her head and smiled broadly.

Her bustier, which had red hearts displayed across it and fastened down the front with silver clasps, perfectly showed off her amazing curves.

The cheeky reel was captioned, “Who is back?”

Veronika Rajek is ‘all natural’

Veronika is proud of her natural beauty and boasts on her Instagram profile of having “no plastic”.

She told Jam Press via The Sun, “People question the naturality of my breasts so I went to a doctor to get a breast examination and proof that they’re real, with no enhancements, objects or scars. My doctor was really surprised as she thought I’d had surgery too and said I had the most beautiful natural breasts.”

Veronika recently took a trip to Cancun in Mexico where she posted a make-up-free pic. Monsters and Critics told how she had lounged on the beach in a neon bikini after a workout, where she laid on white sands and went unfiltered.

She wrote over the pic, “Natural in nature,” and also tagged environmentally friendly swimwear brand Be Ocean Bikinis.

Veronika Rajek lives an active lifestyle

One key to Veronika’s stunning physique may be her active lifestyle, as the Slovakian beauty enjoys working out and a number of sports.

We revealed recently how she had posted a picture of herself out paddleboarding on crystal clear waters.

Veronika was in a typically playful mood for the fun snap where she swung her hips and held her paddle over her head as she stood confidently on the board. She wore a black and pink bikini with yellow trim along with a black cap for the cheeky pic.

However, she made sure to stay safe by also sporting a blue lifejacket.

The image was a perfect example of Veronika’s mix of humour and beauty.

But despite all this the model can still feel life throws up challenges – particularly, she claims, because she is so good looking.

She previously told Jam Press via The New York Post, “I don’t think I’m perfect … but people are scared of me and don’t want to talk to me. I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”