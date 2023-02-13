Veronika Rajek has long been an exercise enthusiast, but the beauty pageant queen unveiled a new look inspired by a fictitious character as she spiced up her workout.

The European stunner has been in the headlines lately as she declared her adoration for Tom Brady. Before that, Veronika was in the news for claiming she was too beautiful. For Veronika, there is no such thing as bad press.

And Veronika has capitalized on the newfound attention, posting social media pictures that reveal her humorous personality.

For a recent Instagram Stories share, Veronika hit the gym, which she does most days. What was different, however, was the inspiration behind her latest post.

Since the picture appeared on her Instagram Stories, fans couldn't like or publicly comment on the share.

However, it would be fair to assume that a decent amount of Veronika’s 3.9 million followers viewed the post.

Veronika Rajek channels inner pirate in spandex

The picture showed Veronika wearing a gray sports top with a cutout in the bodice. She paired the top with green shorts, resting one leg on a workbench and placing her hands on her hips.

Veronika was glowing, wearing purple earbuds with her blonde tresses pulled away from her face.

The model looked quite amused, perhaps because she was imitating Captain Morgan.

For those unaware, Captain Morgan has been the mascot of a kind of spiced rum. Veronika added a picture of Captain Morgan in the lower right-hand corner of the image. In the lower left-hand corner of the photo, Veronika added a laughing emoji to illustrate her point.

Veronika Rajek is getting ready for fitness with an ode to Captain Morgan. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

One thing has been apparent — her commitment to fitness. Veronika’s latest gym share wasn’t atypical; she has spent a lot of time working on her fitness.

Veronika Rajek’s diet and workout secrets

Veronika appeared on the Pillow Talk podcast anded some information about her diet and exercise. According to the model, she works out for 90 minutes per session, something Veronika called “normal.”

She offered details about specifics, revealing she runs, does squats, and works her abs.

As for her diet, it doesn't seem Veronika is a foodie. She revealed she only ate five or six foods a year.

She continued on the podcast via The Sun, “I cannot share my secret – I don’t have a diet. I only eat like five or six foods all year long.”

Veronika’s favorite foods include greek salad, tomato soup, strawberries, and food from her native Slovakia.

If Veronika diversifies her picky palette, fans can count on her talking to a publication with the details.